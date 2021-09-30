The Amount of Dirt and Debris This Vacuum Picks Up Is 'Appalling,' Shoppers Say, and It's Just $91
On cleaning day, vacuuming likely takes top priority — and it can take forever to complete. Can you relate? If so, your vacuum is probably not cleaning as well as it should. Read: It's time to get a new one.
The increasingly popular Eureka PowerSpeed Turbo Spotlight Pet Vacuum is just the thing to cut down your cleaning time, according to shoppers, and you can get it now for just $91 on Amazon. It's so good, one confessed that they didn't know what they were missing with their old vacuum.
The Eureka upright vacuum delivers a "mean deep cleaning" on all kinds of surfaces, from hardwood to carpets, thanks to 960 watts of suction power and five height adjustments. The vacuum also has a dial on the head that adjusts its performance based on the kind of flooring you're about to tackle.
Buy It! Eureka PowerSpeed Turbo Spotlight Pet Vacuum, $90.24 (orig. $94.99); amazon.com
One of the coolest features is the LED lights cleverly positioned up front that illuminate once-hidden pet hair, dust, and dirt. And because it's so lightweight at just 10 pounds, it'll be a breeze to bring up and down stairs and maneuver throughout your home.
This beast of a cleaner doesn't only tackle floors; it also grabs cobwebs and dust on fans, in ceiling corners, and on air vents thanks to its 8-foot stretch hose. And pet owners, rejoice: Its pet brush tool sucks up your furry friend's shedded hair. Plus, there's an upholstery attachment for couches and a crevice tool to get into tight spots. You'll also love that it uses a washable filter, saving money in the long run.
And you won't believe just how much gunk the bagless Eureka vacuum picks up, even though you'll be able to see it in the transparent 4-liter dust cup. Dispose it all in the trash with the push of a button, so you don't have to touch the icky mess.
The Amazon best-seller has over 5,800 five-star ratings from shoppers, who call it the "best vacuum ever" and even say that "compared to Dyson, this is superior."
"This vacuum is literally the best purchase I've made all year!" writes an Amazon shopper who wanted to clean their rug. "After two passes over the high traffic area, the pile was almost completely restored and the amount of dust, dirt, and debris that filled the canister was appalling! This vacuum is a game changer."
"Fabulous vacuum!" writes another, adding, "I swept my entire house and I had to empty the container over 10 times; the carpets had so much dirt in them that my old vacuum didn't pick up. I was shocked and so excited that my house doesn't smell like dog anymore! This is the best vacuum I have ever owned!"
Upgrade your cleaning routine with the Eureka PowerSpeed Turbo vacuum that's going for just $91 on Amazon now.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Amount of Dirt and Debris This Vacuum Picks Up Is 'Appalling,' Shoppers Say, and It's Just $91
- More Than 58,000 Shoppers Gave This 'Cloud-Like' Duvet Insert a Five-Star Rating — and It's Only $32
- Shoppers Say This Down Alternative Comforter Is Like 'Sleeping Under a Cloud' — and It's Up to 44% Off
- Amazon Shoppers Call These Reusable Face Masks 'Comfy and Silk-Like on the Skin,' and You Can Get 5 for $18