The Amount of Dirt and Debris This Vacuum Picks Up Is 'Appalling,' Shoppers Say, and It's Just $91

This beast of a cleaner doesn't only tackle floors; it also grabs cobwebs and dust on fans, in ceiling corners, and on air vents thanks to its 8-foot stretch hose. And pet owners, rejoice: Its pet brush tool sucks up your furry friend's shedded hair. Plus, there's an upholstery attachment for couches and a crevice tool to get into tight spots. You'll also love that it uses a washable filter, saving money in the long run.