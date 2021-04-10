Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum Works ‘10 Times Better’ Than Any Model They’ve Used Before

Profile Menu
It's officially spring cleaning season, and there's no better shopping destination for home essentials than Amazon. Not only does the retailer carry virtually everything under the sun, but it also has the best prices around — especially when it comes to bigger purchases like vacuum cleaners. Just look to the Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner that's been brought down to only $79 for a limited time.
There are several reasons why the vacuum cleaner has earned approval from more than 5,000 five-star shoppers. Its lightweight construction makes it easy to transfer from room to room and across multiple surfaces, including carpets, tile, and hardwood floors. The extra-large dust cup can hold plenty of dirt, litter, dust, and hair without the need to be emptied during the cleaning process, and it uses reusable filters (rather than bags) that can be washed in between vacuum runs. Even better, the vacuum has four interchangeable tools that fit onto the base for easy storage; swap between the pet turbo tool, crevice tool, dusting brush, and upholstery tool to tackle a variety of areas in your home.
While the vacuum may be affordably priced, reviewers say its suction power rivals that of expensive name-brand models. One pet owner said they were "blown away" by how much dog and cat hair it sucks up from their carpets, while another said it works "ten times better" than their previous model.
Buy It! Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $79 with coupon (orig. $95.99); amazon.com
"I got this to replace my Bissell PowerForce Helix, and the difference is night and day," wrote one reviewer. "Both are marketed as pet vacuums, but this thing really gets all the hair and dirt out. This got up so much dirt and hair that the previous one missed. I've had the vacuum now for about 6 months or so and no issues, still works and cleans as expected."
"I've got hair to spare, and so does my cat," said another. "Toss in some high-pile carpet and we've got some work to do. I don't have much to say, because honestly one shouldn't have to think too hard about their vacuum, it should just work. And this one does. Couldn't ask for anything more from a vacuum. It's easy to empty, easy to use, and the little upholstery cleaning tool is neat. I bought a couch from my friend who is a dog owner, and used that to get the dog hair off."
While the Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner typically costs $96, you can snag it for only $79 on Amazon today when you apply the on-page coupon before checkout.