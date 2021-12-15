This Upright Vacuum Makes Floors Look 'Professionally Washed and Vacuumed,' and It's Just $80 on Amazon
Cleaning your floors should never be a time-consuming task. And if it is, chances are your vacuum cleaner's suction is to blame. Whether your vacuum is on the verge of dying or just not performing the way you want, it's wise to start shopping for a new one — and the Eureka PowerSpeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner that Amazon shoppers say is "better than a Dyson" is a great option for just $80.
Although the Eureka vacuum weighs just 10 pounds, it packs a seriously powerful punch. Dust bunnies, dirt, and random tracked-in particles are no match for its 960-watt motor that sucks up debris with ease. You can even customize your cleaning by adjusting the vacuum's height via the control dial on the vacuum head. With five settings, the multi-floor vacuum can clean tile and laminate flooring as well as low pile rugs and carpets with just a switch.
Buy It! Eureka PowerSpeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $79.99; amazon.com
While your main concern is probably vacuuming flooring, don't forget about cleaning tough areas above the tile and carpeting, too! The Eureka vacuum cleaner is the perfect do-it-all machine because it also comes with three handy cleaning attachments, including a dusting brush for hard-to-clean blinds, a crevice tool for tricky corners, and an upholstery attachment to vacuum sofas, chairs, and even stairs.
With all that vacuuming, you'll love that the upright vacuum cleaner is made with a large 4-liter dust cup that'll hold all the debris without unnecessary trips to the garbage. And because it has a bagless design, there's less of a struggle to dispose of its contents. Plus, eliminating the need to replenish your bag supply will save money, too.
The Eureka vacuum is an Amazon shopper favorite due to its amazing price and performance, racking in more than 28,400 five-star ratings. It's why reviewers say it "far exceeded expectations."
"With so many expensive vacuums available, I had little confidence this unit would work well. Wrong," wrote one Amazon shopper. "It is quiet, lightweight, and does an outstanding job. I had no idea I was living on a layer of cat hair over my entire house until this vacuum sucked it all up."
"I tell you, my bedroom carpet looks like it was professionally washed and vacuumed. I really wish I would've [taken] before and afters," wrote another. "It runs smooth, comes with hard-to-reach accessories for high ceilings and hard corners. I had a rug which I was going to throw away...when I tell you I vacuumed it, it came back to life. It was matted and now it's back to being soft and fluffy. I highly recommend this vacuum cleaner, and for the price, I find it to be a steal."
Get the Eureka vacuum cleaner that reviewers call a "miracle machine" for just $80 on Amazon.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Upright Vacuum Makes Floors Look 'Professionally Washed and Vacuumed,' and It's Just $80 on Amazon
- Shoppers Say These Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheets Are So Comfortable, They Never Want to Get out of Bed
- This 'Cuddly and Soft' Amazon Fleece Jacket Is the Perfect Last-Minute Gift, and It's on Sale for $32
- Shoppers Actually Look Forward to Cleaning with This Cordless Stick Vacuum, and It's on Sale Now