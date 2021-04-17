Expensive Vacuums ‘Don’t Compare’ to This $70 One on Amazon, According to Shoppers

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
It's essential to vacuum regularly to combat the accumulation of dirt and dust on various surfaces. Doing so prevents odors and allergens from invading your home, and vacuuming frequently can also prolong the lifespan of your carpets and furniture. If you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, you don't need to pay more than $70 on one that goes above and beyond — the Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner has gotten over 15,000 five-star ratings from shoppers for its lightweight design and incredible suction power.
The vacuum's wide nozzle is able to suck up large amounts of pet hair, dirt, and dust across multiple surfaces, including carpets, shag rugs, hardwood floors, and tile. It's smooth wheels ensure no scratches or marks are left behind, while the 10-pound construction makes it easy to carry from room to room. Instead of using bags, the cleaner comes equipped with an extra-large dust cup that can hold plenty without needing to be emptied often. What's more, it even comes with interchangeable accessories (a 7-inch-long crevice tool, a dusting brush, and an upholstery tool) to tackle a variety of places in your home.
Buy It! Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $69.98; amazon.com
Despite the vacuum's low price, reviewers were "floored" by its cleaning abilities, with many claiming it rivals their more expensive models. One shopper said it's "easily one of the best purchases they've ever made," after catching all the hair their cats have shed.
"It's not often these days that you buy something and you feel like you got the deal of the century," wrote one reviewer. "I feel like I stole this machine. If I had tried this machine before I heard the price, I would have gladly paid $300+ for it. The performance is astonishing. We've owned several vacuums, including a $2500 water filtration vacuum that, thanks to this vacuum, just became garage sale material. The suction power of this vacuum is, by far, the best I have ever seen."
"I can't believe how well this vacuum works," shared another. "It looks like it might be a little flimsy, but it really packs a punch. I have a 24lb Maine Coon that sheds everywhere so I am constantly cleaning up. There are settings for hard floors and different types of carpeting as well. The tank is super easy to clean out and I am always amazed by how much dirt I pick up. Save yourself some cash and buy this vacuum cleaner if you are in the market!"
You can snag the Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for only $70 on Amazon.