Shoppers Say This $40 Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Over 3,700 Perfect Ratings Is 'Shockingly Effective'

"This is my second Eureka Stick Vac I've owned and I love it (as does my housekeeper)," one five-star reviewer shared. "The suction is powerful and it has a large collection bin for dust/dirt. This model has a rotating brush head and can be engaged which makes it, in my opinion, superior to other stick vacuums. It also has a filter that can easily be cleaned. The only thing that would make this vacuum better is if the cord was a bit longer."