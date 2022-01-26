Shoppers Say This $40 Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Over 3,700 Perfect Ratings Is 'Shockingly Effective'
Even though vacuum cleaners can become awfully expensive, you actually don't have to spend a lot of money to score a powerful device. In fact, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Eureka Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is priced at just $40.
Weighing just under three pounds, the vacuum is easy to transport and maneuver around the house — meaning it's perfect for cleaning up small messes that don't require a heavy, bulky machine. The corded vacuum cleaner has a powerful suction and swivel steering, making it easy to suck up dirt and debris hiding under big pieces of furniture and in those hard-to-reach corners.
The vacuum also can be converted into a handheld device, and even comes with a couple of extra attachments, including a crevice tool and floor nozzle. It's the ideal shape and size to clean the stairs, underneath car seats, and even upholstered furniture. When it's not being used, the vacuum is easy to store, since it can stand upright on its own.
Buy It! Eureka Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $39.99; amazon.com
Over 3,700 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, calling it the "best stick vacuum on the market" and noting that it "picks up everything." One user put it simply: "It is shockingly effective for such a small, cheap little machine."
"This is my second Eureka Stick Vac I've owned and I love it (as does my housekeeper)," one five-star reviewer shared. "The suction is powerful and it has a large collection bin for dust/dirt. This model has a rotating brush head and can be engaged which makes it, in my opinion, superior to other stick vacuums. It also has a filter that can easily be cleaned. The only thing that would make this vacuum better is if the cord was a bit longer."
"This is the most amazing stick vacuum I could ever imagine," another user said. "The suction is even better than many full-sized vacuums. I was amazed at not only its power but how lightweight it is. This Eureka product is simply remarkable!"
Whether you're looking for a powerful stick vacuum or simply need a lightweight device to clean up small messes, head to Amazon and shop the Eureka Stick Vacuum Cleaner for just $40.
