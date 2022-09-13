Shoppers Are Shocked by How Much Dust This Powerful Vacuum Picks Up — and It's on Sale at Amazon

If you're In the market for a reliable gadget to deep clean your floors, we suggest heading to Amazon.

The retailer put the Eureka FloorRover Bagless Upright Pet Vacuum on sale for under $135 — a great deal considering upright vacuums can cost you hundreds of dollars. Designed to keep tiles, hardwood floors, and carpets spotless, the powerful cleaning device sucks up everything from pet hair and dirt to crumbs and dust. And it has a multi-cyclone filtration system, which includes a HEPA filter, that traps 99.97 percent of dust and allergens.

What sets it apart from standard upright vacuums is convenient features that make it easy to maneuver, like swivel steering that lets you clean around furniture and tight corners with ease. It also has large wheels for smooth movement — even as you switch between surfaces. Plus, the nozzle height automatically adjusts when moving to another floor type.

Amazon

Buy It! Eureka FloorRover Bagless Upright Pet Vacuum, $134 with coupon (orig. $164.99); amazon.com

The vacuum can make more than just your floors sparkle thanks to its hose and included attachments. To reach the tops of window sills and ceiling corners, attach the cleaning handle to the hose for up to 12 feet of reach.

It also comes with a pet turbo brush for removing stubborn pet hair from upholstery and carpets, a crevice tool for cleaning floor boards, a dusting brush for dusting upholstery, curtains, and lampshades, and more. You'll also get a multi-angle adapter attachment to get to hard-to-reach areas.

More than 1,900 customers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, citing its "incredible" suction that "picks up any and every crumb around." And one reviewer was ″shocked″ by how much "fine house dust this thing picked up."

Pet parents are also impressed by its cleaning power, with one saying, "I have five dogs and three cats, and it does an excellent job of picking up hair."

Another shopper called out how easy it is to navigate around their home, saying, "It maneuvers so much better than a standard vacuum." They also added: "I can reach a lot more areas without a lot of hassle."

There's no end date listed for this deal, so head to Amazon to pick up the Eureka FloorRover Bagless Upright Pet Vacuum before the sale ends.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.