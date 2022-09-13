Shoppers Are Shocked by How Much Dust This Powerful Vacuum Picks Up — and It's on Sale at Amazon

“I can reach a lot more areas without a lot of hassle”

By Isabel Garcia
Published on September 13, 2022 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Eureka FloorRover Bagless Upright Pet Vacuum Cleaner
Photo: Amazon

If you're In the market for a reliable gadget to deep clean your floors, we suggest heading to Amazon.

The retailer put the Eureka FloorRover Bagless Upright Pet Vacuum on sale for under $135 — a great deal considering upright vacuums can cost you hundreds of dollars. Designed to keep tiles, hardwood floors, and carpets spotless, the powerful cleaning device sucks up everything from pet hair and dirt to crumbs and dust. And it has a multi-cyclone filtration system, which includes a HEPA filter, that traps 99.97 percent of dust and allergens.

What sets it apart from standard upright vacuums is convenient features that make it easy to maneuver, like swivel steering that lets you clean around furniture and tight corners with ease. It also has large wheels for smooth movement — even as you switch between surfaces. Plus, the nozzle height automatically adjusts when moving to another floor type.

Eureka FloorRover Bagless Upright Pet Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Eureka FloorRover Bagless Upright Pet Vacuum, $134 with coupon (orig. $164.99); amazon.com

The vacuum can make more than just your floors sparkle thanks to its hose and included attachments. To reach the tops of window sills and ceiling corners, attach the cleaning handle to the hose for up to 12 feet of reach.

It also comes with a pet turbo brush for removing stubborn pet hair from upholstery and carpets, a crevice tool for cleaning floor boards, a dusting brush for dusting upholstery, curtains, and lampshades, and more. You'll also get a multi-angle adapter attachment to get to hard-to-reach areas.

More than 1,900 customers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, citing its "incredible" suction that "picks up any and every crumb around." And one reviewer was ″shocked″ by how much "fine house dust this thing picked up."

Pet parents are also impressed by its cleaning power, with one saying, "I have five dogs and three cats, and it does an excellent job of picking up hair."

Another shopper called out how easy it is to navigate around their home, saying, "It maneuvers so much better than a standard vacuum." They also added: "I can reach a lot more areas without a lot of hassle."

There's no end date listed for this deal, so head to Amazon to pick up the Eureka FloorRover Bagless Upright Pet Vacuum before the sale ends.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Eureka All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Shoppers Are 'Grossed Out' by How Much Debris This Vacuum-Mop Combo Picks Up — and It's on Sale
Bissell, 1782 Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Hand and Car Vacuum
The Bissell Handheld Pet Vacuum Sucks Up Kibble, Litter, and Hair 'Like a Champ' and It's Only $69
Hoover Windtunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
A Hoover Vacuum That Leaves Shoppers 'Appalled by How Much' Mess It Picks Up Is on Sale for $138 at Amazon
Britech Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon Shoppers Call This Their 'Go-To Vacuum,' and It Has Double Discounts Right Now
eufy by Anker, HomeVac S11 Go
This Powerful Cordless Vacuum That 'Picks Up Everything' Is 40% Off at Amazon Right Now
Vacuum Cleaner, 600W Powerful 20KPA Suction Stick Vacuum
This 'Lightweight' Stick Vacuum That 'Maneuvers Like a Dream' Is on Sale for $95 at Amazon Right Now
robot vacuum sale
This Super Quiet Robot Vacuum Picks Up Dirt, Dust, and Pet Dander — and It's Only $140
Poweart vacuum cleaner
Amazon Shoppers Say They Use This $700 Vacuum Cleaner 'Every Day,' and It's 76% Off Right Now
Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind Corded Bagless Upright Vacuum
This On-Sale Vacuum 'Works Miracles' on Embedded Hair and Debris, According to Parents and Pet Owners
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 250W Stick Vacuum Cleaner with 30KPA Powerful Suction
Amazon Shoppers Are Trading in $600 Dysons for This Top-Rated Vacuum That's Just $119
shark upright vacuum deal
Amazon Shoppers Are Impressed by How Much 'Yuck' This 'Miracle' Vacuum Cleaner Sucks Up — and It's on Sale
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Early Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Gadgets to Keep Your Floors Spotless Go Up to 79% Off
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, whall 25kPa Suction 4 in 1 Foldable Cordless Stick
Amazon Shoppers Are Snapping Up This $425 Cordless Vacuum That's 70% Off Right Now
Lightweight Stick Vacuum
Shoppers Are 'Impressed and Disgusted' by What This Lightweight Stick Vacuum Picks Up — and It's on Sale
shark upright vacuum deal
Deal Alert! Walmart Is Offering 50% Off This Vacuum That Shoppers Say Is Great for Pet Hair
Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Pet Owners Say This Hoover Vacuum 'Works Like Magic' — and It's on Sale Right Now