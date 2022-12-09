Lifestyle Home Nearly 21,000 Shoppers Have Given This Lightweight Stick Vacuum a Five-Star Rating — and It's on Sale “This thing sucks up all the dog hair in my house!” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. While pursuing a master's degree in journalism with a concentration in magazine writing at New York University's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, Isabel interned at Esquire and the Hearst Lifestyle Group, which comprised Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and Prevention. In 2019, she joined House Beautiful as an editorial fellow, contributing 300 stories in the home and lifestyle space to the brand's site. She joined Meredith's e-commerce team as a deals writer in June 2021. At Dotdash Meredith, she writes e-commerce stories with a focus on deals and sales across home, food, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 9, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to maintain clean floors, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this lightweight stick vacuum — and it's on sale right now. Marked down to $110, theEureka Flash Stick Vacuum Cleaner is equipped with strong suction power to suck up dirt, dust, crumbs, pet hair, and debris. It also has cleaning modes for different floor types, so it easily transitions from hard floors to carpets. And with LED headlights, it illuminates what's in front of you to ensure every inch of your floors gets cleaned. Amazon Buy It! Eureka Flash Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $109.94 (orig. $144.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The lightweight vacuum weighs just 6.3 pounds, making it a breeze to maneuver throughout your home. Plus, it has swivel steering that allows it to get to tight corners and under furniture. It also has a 30-foot cord, giving you plenty of reach before having to find another power outlet. For above-floor cleaning, it easily converts into a handheld vacuum. And it even comes with accessories for more targeted cleaning: Use the crevice tool to tackle debris between seat cushions, windowsills, and more, and attach the dusting brush before tackling the curtains. Also worth noting? The dust cup is super easy to empty. All you have to do is remove its cover and flip it over into the trash can. A customer favorite on Amazon, this Eureka vacuum has racked up more than 20,800 five-star ratings. Reviewers appreciate its maneuverability, with one saying, "It's so lightweight and easy to push." And another wrote, "It's so small and compact that it is very convenient to store and also vacuum stairs." Others rave about its "powerful suction" that "picks up everything." Another reviewer wrote, "This thing sucks up all the dog hair in my house!" There's no end date listed for this deal, so head to Amazon to snap up the Eureka Flash Stick Vacuum Cleaner before the savings are gone! Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Lopez Wore a Houndstooth Coat in an Unexpected Color While Christmas Tree Shopping with Ben Affleck This Under-the-Radar Brand Is Taking Over Amazon's Best-Seller Charts with Its Affordable Cozy Sweaters This Handmade Wreath Is the Low-Key Winter Decor I've Been Looking for, and It's on Sale at Amazon