Amazon Shoppers Say This $116 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Is 'More Than Worth the Price'

Anyone who's switched from an upright vacuum cleaner to a stick vacuum knows full well the benefits of the latter: No longer are you tied down to a clunky device, giving you the freedom to easily carry a lightweight appliance around the entire house. If you haven't made the jump yet, now's the time to do so with the highly reviewed Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which has recently had its price slashed at Amazon.
The 7.4-pound vacuum cleaner is actually two machines in one, functioning as both an upright and a handheld vacuum. When it's in its elongated position, you'll be able to switch between carpet and hard flooring seamlessly, plus it comes complete with advanced swivel steering that gives you full control as you steer around furniture and into those hard-to-reach spaces. It also includes LED headlights, so you'll be able to pick up debris you otherwise may have missed.
When the vacuum is in its handheld form, you can swap in a few brush attachments, including a crevice tool that's great for baseboard edges and the pockets of sofas, as well as a dusting brush that's ideal for lampshades and curtains. When you're done cleaning, just take the cover off the dust cup to empty it, place each piece back together, and organize everything in the compact storage base that's designed to take up less space in the closet.
Nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, and it's also earned an Amazon's Choice badge in the stick vacuums category. Reviewers say "everyone should have one" and that it has "super power," and others note that they will "never waste money on an expensive vacuum again" after trying the Eureka option. Even Dyson owners are impressed by this machine, with one shopper writing, "we find ourselves reaching for this unit instead of the bulky Dyson."
"Eureka checked all the boxes. There is nothing that I don't like about it," a five-star reviewer says. "I have bulging discs, arthritis, and serious back pain... This is a breeze to push around. [It has] incredible suction, [is] very lightweight, goes under beds and low furniture - I don't have to move heavy furniture around anymore."
"This vacuum has an incredible amount of power for its size," another shopper says. "I needed a small vacuum for our RV but needed a powerful vacuum since we have two pets. The motor on the brush is so strong that you can actually feel it pulling away from you. I'm pretty sure I managed to vacuum 30-year-old dust out of those carpets. This vacuum is more than worth the price."
If you're looking for a lightweight vacuum cleaner that's affordable, shop the Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner for just $115.99 on Amazon before it reverts back to its original price.
