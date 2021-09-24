This Stick Vacuum Is So Easy to Carry, Even Reviewers with Back Pain Love It
Cleaning is already a tiring enough chore, even for those without chronic pain. That's why doing household tasks requires powerful, efficient, and lightweight tools that minimize your cleaning time and elbow grease, and Amazon shoppers say Eureka's Flash Stick Vacuum is one of the best in its category for those who can't carry heavy items.
With more than 3,600 perfect ratings and a 4.5-star overall grade, the Eureka stick vacuum has the approval of reviewers who say it "makes [their] life so much easier" because it's so easy to carry around the house. "I am really enjoying this vacuum," wrote a shopper this month. "It is lightweight so I can carry it easily up and down stairs. The suction is excellent, both [on] hardwood and carpet… It saves me from dragging out the full-sized vacuum for small jobs."
Even better, the vacuum is currently on sale at Amazon, where you can get it for just $110 (compared to its usual $145 price tag) below.
Buy It! Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $109.94 (orig. $144.99); amazon.com
Weighing only 6 pounds, Eureka's Flash stick vacuum can be easily brought up and down the stairs or from the guest room to the garage with minimum sweat. You can convert it from its stick setup to a handheld portable vacuum that's great for detailed cleaning in the car, or switch out its brush head for a narrower suction tool to dust tight corners between storage boxes and furniture. The vacuum isn't cordless, but thankfully it comes with a lengthy 30-foot cord that allows you to reach extended areas in a single space.
A reviewer who has "bulging discs, arthritis, and serious back, neck, and hip pain" says that they're "in love with this vacuum." The Eureka Flash vacuum "checked all the boxes" for the shopper, who added: "Incredible suction, very lightweight, goes under beds and low furniture. I don't have to move heavy furniture around anymore." The reviewer continued: "[It's] very easy on my aching joints."
The Flash model is the most powerful of Eureka's stick vacuum lineup, but you can also shop another model, the Blaze, with less suction capabilities for just $34. Pick up one of Eureka's lightweight stick vacuums below so you won't have to break a sweat yourself.
Buy It! Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Blue, $33.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Black, $33.99; amazon.com
