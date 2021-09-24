This Stick Vacuum Is So Easy to Carry, Even Reviewers with Back Pain Love It

With more than 3,600 perfect ratings and a 4.5-star overall grade, the Eureka stick vacuum has the approval of reviewers who say it "makes [their] life so much easier" because it's so easy to carry around the house. "I am really enjoying this vacuum," wrote a shopper this month. "It is lightweight so I can carry it easily up and down stairs. The suction is excellent, both [on] hardwood and carpet… It saves me from dragging out the full-sized vacuum for small jobs."