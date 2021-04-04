Shoppers Are Dubbing This $37 Stick Vacuum a ‘Lightweight Powerhouse’ and Returning Their Pricier Models

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
Living in a home with tiled and hardwood flooring has its perks — you probably won't need a heavy-duty spot cleaner, for example. But you should still treat your floors to regular TLC with a vacuum that can pick up crumbs, debris, and pet hair. Shoppers on Amazon say the $37 Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum is the "lightweight powerhouse" you need, claiming it works even better than expensive brands like Dyson, Shark, and Roomba.
The Eureka stick vacuum is the perfect thing for hardwood flooring and area rugs, customers attest. It has a large capture nozzle that guides crumbly messes right into the vacuum, so you don't have to go over spilled Cheerios more than once. Reviewers are amazed at the "little but mighty" vacuum's suction power that picks up everything from dropped food to shedded hair and fine dust.
Buy It! Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum, $36.79 with coupon (orig. $40.88); amazon.com
The vacuum has an 18-foot cord and a clever swivel steering design that reviewers say makes cleaning so much easier. Plus, at 3.2 pounds, those with arthritis and back pain say it's a great option to consider because it's lightweight enough to take up and down stairs without straining.
But the best part about the Blaze stick vacuum is that it's not just an upright vacuum. It can transform into a handheld vacuum to clean crumbs on the sofa and a stair vacuum that removes hair and dirt on steps. On top of that, the vacuum comes with a crevice attachment that's ideal for cleaning any nook and cranny, including in your car.
"I am so glad I bought this vacuum," writes one shopper. "We have four shedding dogs and hardwood floors. It picks up all the hair and dirt and is so light! I'm physically disabled and find it a dream to use."
Shoppers are even replacing their more expensive vacuums with the Eureka Blaze. "Love it. It picked up a lot of dust bunnies and hair. I wanted a stick vac for when I didn't want to drag out my heavy Miele vacuum," writes another. "This little lightweight stick vac is awesome, super lightweight, swivels easily, picks up great even on rugs. This picks up better than Roomba. Five stars."
Want a powerful vacuum that "works like a charm" on hardwood flooring? Over 20,300 Amazon shoppers are convinced that the Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum is the best option online.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.