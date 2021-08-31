This $52 Stick Vacuum Is So Shockingly Powerful, Shoppers Actually 'Threw Away' Their $400 One
Have you ever tried vacuuming your floors but still continue to find dirt, pet hair, or dust bunnies lying around? We've all been there, and the main culprit just might be your vacuum cleaner. But you seriously don't need to spend a fortune to get some great results — just ask thousands of Amazon shoppers who are obsessed with the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Stick Vacuum that costs just $52, but cleans better than a $400 option.
It may be hard to believe that an affordable stick vacuum can outperform more expensive ones, however, some shoppers say it "exceeds my expectations." It's no wonder the versatile vacuum has over 12,200 five-star ratings, making it the "best investment ever!"
Buy It! Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Stick Vacuum, $51.07; amazon.com
With its 3-in-1 design, you can easily clean tile and hardwood floors, as well as low pile rugs, stairs, and upholstered furniture in a snap. The corded vacuum has an impressive amount of suction that picks up large items like Goldfish crackers and kitty litter to smaller bits like dirt, leaves, and dust bunnies thanks to its large capture nozzle. Shoppers say that the suction is enough to pull dirt and hair in "with ease," and without a brush, which also means zero detangling.
It's 2 amp-motor is so impressive, the vacuum can even suction up tiny bits of debris hidden under your sofa or lingering in the corners. Trust us, you'll be able to see it trapped in your easy cleaning dust bin. And it does all that fairly quickly, according to one reviewer who admits that it's "pretty gross how much it picked up in five minutes!"
In addition to its shocking suction power, shoppers also rave about how light and easy it is to maneuver this vacuum. Weighing at just four pounds, the Eureka vacuum is easy to push and pull, and can be carried up the stairs without a sweat. While some vacuums make it difficult to clean around furniture or corners, the Eureka vacuum's swivel design goes the extra mile because it "glides smoothly and effortlessly" to clean hard-to-reach spots, according to reviewers.
The best part about the vacuum is that it's super versatile. The stick vacuum can work as a traditional upright option to clean your floors, but with just one button, you can transform it into a hand-held for fabric sofas or a stair vacuum for your stairway. It even comes with a crevice tool long enough to reach air vents and thin enough to get in between couch cushions.
And because it uses a washable, reusable filter system, this vacuum not only helps clean your floors, it also improves your air quality by trapping pet hair, dust, and pollen. Take that, allergy season.
"Wow! I am blown away. I just threw away my $400 Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro for this," writes one Amazon shopper. "It is lightweight, the suction power is better than any vacuum I have ever used, and it is fairly quiet. This is a diamond in the rough."
"This vacuum has been the answer to all my prayers," writes another. "The suction power is excellent. My boyfriend broke a wine glass last night and it shattered into a million pieces. [The vacuum] sucked up all the glass no problem. It gets all my dog's heavy black hair, my son's cereal and crumbs; works great on my carpeted bedrooms, area rugs, my tile and wood flooring! I am so impressed with this vacuum, and I recommend it to anyone who hates vacuuming and wants some back pain relief!"
If you're ready to get high-end results at an affordable price, you can't go wrong with the Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum.
