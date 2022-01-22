Amazon Shoppers Are Giving Up Their Dyson Vacuums in Favor of This $70 Dupe
With so many vacuum cleaners to choose from, it can often feel overwhelming to select the one that's perfect for you — especially when there are so many price points. Rather than stress about it, we'll make it easy for you: Consider the Eureka Airspeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner, which is backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers and priced at just $70.
The powerful vacuum cleaner is designed with a 6-amp motor that lifts and extracts debris and dirt from both carpets and hard floors. Weighing only 7.7 pounds, the vacuum is super light and compact, so it's not only effortless to maneuver around furniture, but it's also easy to carry from room to room, too.
Along with the regular head, the vacuum comes with a selection of extra accessories, including a crevice tool to clean hard-to-reach places like vents and windows, and a dusting brush that can be used on upholstered items. Plus an extra foam filter is included which can be rinsed, dried, and reused.
Buy It! Eureka Airspeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $69.99; amazon.com
Over 3,500 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, calling it "little but mighty" and the "best cheap vacuum." One user said: "I am shocked every time I use it at how much hair it picks up."
"Truly surprised with the suction of this lightweight vacuum," one five-star reviewer shared. "It is a tiny bit difficult to push on a rug of depth but nothing I would complain about. I have a Dyson ball and bought this just for upstairs, but I tried it out downstairs and the amount of dust and pile that it sucked up is making me give away my Dyson. No joke."
"When I unboxed this, I was very worried with its size," another user explained. "I decided to give it a shot before putting it back in the box, since I had just vacuumed the previous day, unconvinced it would do a great job. Well, let me tell you, one room of carpet and the canister was half full! I was shocked! I moved on to a hard surface and it was pulling dirt from the edges of the baseboard by suction alone. Needless to say, I vacuumed my entire house and emptied several canisters of junk. This little thing is phenomenal!"
Whether you're searching for an affordable yet powerful vacuum cleaner or just need to add a new one to your cleaning routine, shop the Eureka Airspeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner for just $70 at Amazon.
- PSA: Target Has Matching Cozy Fleece Jackets for You and Your Dog Starting at $15
- Amazon Shoppers Are Giving Up Their Dyson Vacuums in Favor of This $70 Dupe
- Amazon's Cozy Fashion Section Is Packed with Customer-Loved Loungewear for Less Than $45
- Amazon Shoppers Swear by These Comfortable Pillows That Feel Like 'Sleeping on a Soft, Cool Cloud'