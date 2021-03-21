Shoppers Say This $70 Upright Vacuum Outperforms Their Dyson at a ‘Fraction of the Price’

If you ask us, it's never too early to start spring cleaning. In between organizing, sprucing, and grout cleaning, it's easy to forget your floors. Show 'em some love with the Eureka AirSpeed Upright Vacuum, which has a way of removing dirt, debris, and pet hair with its "magnificent suction" power that shoppers say outperforms expensive Dyson and Shark cleaners. And this "powerhouse" is going for just $70.
The under-the-radar Eureka AirSpeed vacuum is impressive all on its own. It has a lightweight build, weighing just under eight pounds, making it easy to clean upstairs and downstairs in one go. Shoppers who live in a small home or apartment especially like this pick because of its compact size.
"The lightweight Eureka vacuum is easy to carry up and down the stairs in my three story house," writes one Amazon shopper. "The vacuum does an excellent job on my wood floors and carpeted areas and is very easy to clean after using."
But don't let its small construction fool you. The Amazon best-seller is powered by an 18-foot cord and a six-amp motor that work together to deliver "top notch" suction that reviewers say does a great job of removing debris and messes from carpets, hardwood, and tiles. It comes with a washable filter, ensuring the air you breathe is as clean as can be.
In light of spring cleaning, it's understandable if you want to tidy every nook and cranny — and now you can. The upright vacuum comes with two handy attachments: a crevice handle that's long enough to suck up dust in hard-to-reach places and a dusting brush that can suck up crumbs, tracked-in dirt, and hair off of upholstery "like a champ."
Yes, the Eureka AirSpeed vacuum does a lot, and does it well. Even shoppers who own a Dyson vacuum that cost upwards of $600 say this $70 cleaner works better. They're even going as far as to dump their expensive vacuum for this affordable option.
"Truly surprised with the suction of this lightweight vacuum," writes another. "I have a Dyson Ball and bought this just for upstairs, but I tried it out downstairs and the amount of dust and pile that it sucked up is making me give away my Dyson. No joke."Whether your old vacuum isn't performing or just died on you, shoppers say the Eureka AirSpeed is just the thing to deliver a powerful clean at a truly great price. Get it now for just $70 while it's still in stock.
