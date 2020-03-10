The Brand Behind Amazon's Best-Reviewed Robot Vacuum Is on Sale Right Now — Starting at $50

Image zoom

Get your credit cards ready, because you’ll definitely want to take advantage of these vacuum cleaner deals. Eufy, the brand behind Amazon’s best-reviewed robot vacuum cleaner, is having a major sale on tons of its vacuums. Here are all the Eufy models you can snag for less right now:

There are plenty of highly-rated vacuums to shop from, with prices starting as low as $50 — even the coveted Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is 30 percent off. With over 8,000 positive four- to five-star reviews, the robot vacuum cleaner is “virtually noiseless,” thin enough to clean the “mat under the cat dish,” and “cleans better by far” compared to pricier robot vacuums, according to shoppers.

Buy It! Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $159.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

If you’re in the market for a cordless vacuum cleaner, Eufy’s Homevac Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is also marked down to just $90 — but only if you’re a Prime member. While all Amazon shoppers can clip a $20 coupon at checkout, only Prime users will save an extra $20 on top of that. “It’s cordless, light, and powerful enough to grab onto dirt and dust to suck it right into the bin…it’s definitely made of premium materials that you can feel and see,” one shopper said of it.

Buy It! Eufy Homevac Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 with Prime and coupon (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Even the Eufy by Anker Cordless Handheld Vacuum is discounted, and shoppers say it’s so small and convenient that it can be “taken anywhere easily.” They also say it’s powerful and feels sturdy. “I have other Eufy products which are fantastic, so I’m glad I took the chance on this one,” one reviewer wrote.

Buy It! Eufy by Anker Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $49.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Whichever vacuum catches your eye, you’ll want to add it to your cart fast — many of these are limited-time deals, so the lower price might be gone before you know it!