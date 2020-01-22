This Robot Vacuum Is So Much Cheaper Than a Roomba

The year is 2020, and robot vacuums are better than ever. Sure, we don’t have the flashy flying cars we were promised by now, but at least the tedious chore of vacuuming is practically obsolete, not to mention very affordable right now.

While you might imagine needing to shell out huge amounts of money in order to procure your own robotic vacuum cleaner, that’s not the case. Right now, you can buy the Eufy RoboVac 12 for just $159.99. It’s 38 percent off until midnight PT thanks to an Amazon Deal of the Day promotion.

The slim circular vacuum is just 2.85 inches tall, which allows it to easily clean in tight spaces — even underneath furniture where dust, crumbs, and hair seem to run rampant. And not only is it small, but it’s also quiet: According to the product description on Amazon, it’s no louder than a typical microwave.

As you would expect from a robot vacuum, the device is incredibly smart. It automatically increases suction power when extra strength is needed, and it will recharge on its own so it’s always ready to clean. It even has an infrared sensor to avoid obstacles and uses drop-sensing technology so it won’t fall off of elevated surfaces like stairs.

On a full charge, the vacuum can clean for up to 100 minutes, seamlessly rolling from hardwood floors to medium-pile carpeted areas while you do nothing at all. With up to 1,500 pascals of suction power, no mess stands a chance against this genius home appliance.

Amazon shoppers confirm this robotic vacuum gets the job done. “This RoboVac is awesome,” one reviewer wrote. “It ran like a charm and didn’t get stuck… It even went under my kitchen tables and chairs, as well as my coffee table [with] no problem.”

Another even said they preferred their Eufy RoboVac to more expensive iRobot Roomba vacuums. “It is life-changing! It’s amazing how much dust and hair it picks up, even with daily use. We really like the slightly lower profile, lower price, and quieter operation compared to our daughter’s Roomba,” the reviewer said.

While this Amazon Deal of the Day is running, you can also save on the Eufy RoboVac 30C Max, which is marked down from $319.19 to $199.99, and the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go, a cordless stick vacuum cleaner that’s $70 off today.

No matter which model you choose, you’ll have to act fast to get in on the savings before the deal is over. Head to Amazon to grab your own futuristic robot vacuum today.

