This Top-Rated Robot Vacuum with Thousands of 5-Star Ratings Is 40% Off on Amazon Right Now

All things considered, shoppers are really impressed by how well it picks up dirt, debris, and pet hair. “We have two large German Shepherd mixed dogs and this tiny vacuum does wonders on both our hardwood and carpeted floors, transitioning almost seamlessly from level to level,” said one person. “I’m able to schedule its run time via the user-friendly app, as well as program the cleaning cycle (whether it be auto, edging, 30-minute quick clean, etc.). We run it nearly every night on the full-powered ‘auto’ cycle and I’m amazed at the dog hair it picks up. There's something so rewarding about waking up to fresh vacuum marks!”