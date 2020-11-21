This Top-Rated Robot Vacuum with Thousands of 5-Star Ratings Is 40% Off on Amazon Right Now
When it comes to cleaning the house, robot vacuums are the one tool that can make it feel like much less of a chore. But since these smart models usually come at much higher price points than other styles, it can be hard to find one that’s affordable and reliable. But luckily, Amazon just slashed the prices on one of its top-rated robot vacuums, so you can get your hands on it for 40 percent off this weekend.
Normally priced at $300, the Eufy by Anker RoboVac 30C is currently marked down to just $179.99 on Amazon. With over 4,800 five-star ratings, it makes sense that it’s one of Amazon’s best-selling robot vacuums. It comes packed with tons of smart features, like Wi-Fi connectivity that allows you to control it and set automatic cleaning schedules from your smartphone and voice-control capabilities so it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Depending on the surface, it runs for up to 100 minutes before needing to recharge. It even has a genius function that detects when extra power is needed and automatically increases the suction strength.
All things considered, shoppers are really impressed by how well it picks up dirt, debris, and pet hair. “We have two large German Shepherd mixed dogs and this tiny vacuum does wonders on both our hardwood and carpeted floors, transitioning almost seamlessly from level to level,” said one person. “I’m able to schedule its run time via the user-friendly app, as well as program the cleaning cycle (whether it be auto, edging, 30-minute quick clean, etc.). We run it nearly every night on the full-powered ‘auto’ cycle and I’m amazed at the dog hair it picks up. There's something so rewarding about waking up to fresh vacuum marks!”
In addition to the remote control, charging base, and extra filters, the super quiet Eufy robot vacuum also comes with special boundary strips that prevent it from going into certain rooms (like the nursery or bathroom). And if you want it to clean hard-to-reach areas, you’ll love that the vacuum’s slim design allows it to easily fit under furniture.
Buy It! Eufy by Anker RoboVac 30C, $179.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
With all of these helpful features, it’s no surprise that customers are comparing the affordable robot vacuum to way more expensive models. “We bought our RoboVac after years with our Roomba that had to ultimately be demoted to the second floor,” wrote a shopper. “The RoboVac is significantly quieter than the Roomba and does as good [of] a job, if not better than our Roomba… You cannot beat it for the price. I’m almost hoping our Roomba completely dies soon so I have reason to buy another RoboVac. The suction, efficiency, low noise level, and ease of use can’t be beat.”
Another major plus? Hundreds of reviewers mention having great experiences with Eufy’s customer service, which is good to know in case you run into any issues. “They made absolutely certain that I ended up a satisfied customer,” one wrote.
Given the fact that robot vacuums do all of the work for you, finding a model for under $200 that actually cleans well is pretty rare. Head to Amazon to shop this affordable Eufy RoboVac while it’s still on sale.
