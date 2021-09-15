This Robot Vacuum That Picks Up a 'Shocking' Amount of Pet Hair and Dirt Is $100 Off with a Hidden Coupon
Cleaning with a robot vacuum can save you time, effort, and a ton of sweat. That's because it does all the hard work for you, which means you can do other chores, or better yet, relax. Right now, you can get the ultra-popular Eufy RoboVac 15C Robot Vacuum that's $100 off with a hidden coupon on Amazon. And shoppers say the "lifesaver" vacuum it's so powerful, it makes their floors feel like "barefoot heaven."
The best-selling robot vacuum that has over 1,700 five-star ratings uses 1,300Pa of powerful suction to clean everything that might be living on your floors: dust bunnies, crumbs, hair, and more. Plus, its power is so impressive, the bot can even loosen up hard-to-clean bits and pull the mess into its three cleaning ports in the middle or on its sides. You'll also love that the robot vacuum has three (yes, three) cleaning brushes to grab items stuck in corners and crevices. And shoppers say "it's shocking how much dirt and dog fur this thing collects every time."
Buy It! Eufy RoboVac 15C Robot Vacuum, $149.99 with coupon (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
Whether you plan to clean a few times a week or wait a bit longer, you'll always get the best results with the vacuum's customizable cleaning modes, including 30-minute cleaning and auto. Depending on how dirty your floors are, you can clean in standard mode for up to 100 minutes or in max mode that gets all the nitty gritty with its strongest force for up to 40 continuous minutes. Just think about how dirty your floors are after a get together. Yep, this will be your savior.
Unlike some robot vacuums that are primarily used for tiles and hardwoods, the Eufy robot vacuum goes one step further to clean low pile rugs and carpets as well. With its dual large wheels, it can hoist itself up to 0.63 inches, which allows it to continue cleaning every floor surface in your home without ever hearing the "error" alert.
You can also feel comfortable running the vacuum while you're away because it uses these "impressive" sensors to prevent the device from dropping down the stairs or crashing into your furniture (or worse, your pets). And when you're done, shoppers confirm that "you could lick [their] floors and not find a speck of dirt." It also uses a three-layer filtration system to prevent dust and debris from returning to your air for a total clean.
While you can press a button to start vacuuming, it also uses an app that makes the process easier: You can schedule cleaning times, control it manually, and even find the vacuum if it gets lost under furniture. And because it also works with smart devices like Amazon Alexa, the vacuum robotic cleaner obeys voice commands, too.
Buy It! Eufy RoboVac 15C Robot Vacuum, $192.08 with coupon (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
"I have literally told like 10 family members how amazing this thing is and I'm ready to gift them all one of these," one shopper writes. "I have a ledge all throughout my open concept house, it drops down into my living room, and this thing knows! I have never been so impressed by something, my floor is so clean."
"I had no idea I'd allowed so much to accumulate," writes another. "It was able to get under the bed, dressers, couch, and other places I hadn't realized were neglected. Every time it finished, the bin was jam-packed and the brush was caked with pet hair and my hair… If you are allergic to dust mites, pollen or have pets who shed, this is a fantastic product and well worth the price."
If you're ready to hand over floor duties to a bot, get the Eufy RoboVac 15C while it's $100 off on Amazon.
Want more? Sign up for PEOPLE Shopping text messages to stay up to date on the best deals and sales online.
- These Dressers from Amazon Look Pricey — but They're All Under $150 Right Now
- This Robot Vacuum That Picks Up a 'Shocking' Amount of Pet Hair and Dirt Is $100 Off with a Hidden Coupon
- There's a Way to Score Major Savings on Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers Hiding in Plain Sight at Walmart
- Pet Owners Say This Hoover Vacuum 'Works Like Magic' — and It's on Sale Right Now