This Robot Vacuum That Picks Up a 'Shocking' Amount of Pet Hair and Dirt Is $100 Off with a Hidden Coupon

The best-selling robot vacuum that has over 1,700 five-star ratings uses 1,300Pa of powerful suction to clean everything that might be living on your floors: dust bunnies, crumbs, hair, and more. Plus, its power is so impressive, the bot can even loosen up hard-to-clean bits and pull the mess into its three cleaning ports in the middle or on its sides. You'll also love that the robot vacuum has three (yes, three) cleaning brushes to grab items stuck in corners and crevices. And shoppers say "it's shocking how much dirt and dog fur this thing collects every time."