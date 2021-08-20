Deal Alert! The Robot Vacuum with Over 6,100 Five-Star Ratings Is $100 Off with a Hidden Coupon
Is there anything better than having a household gadget that cleans for you? Probably not. It's why shoppers are obsessed with robot vacuum cleaners. The only problem is that shopping for a smart vacuum can get pricey. That's why you need to jump on the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max Robot Vacuum, which is currently $100 off on Amazon right now. And trust us, this deal will not last, so get to it.
The Eufy robot vacuum is one of the easiest cleaning tools to use around the house. The device uses WiFi connectivity that allows you to start, stop, and schedule vacuuming right on your phone. All it takes is a push of a button, and the robot vacuum gets to work in seconds. If you're always looking for the latest tech, you've met your match — this uses voice commands via smart home devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, too.
Buy It! Eufy RoboVac 15C Max Robot Vacuum, $179.99 with coupon (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
With three strategically placed brushes and 2000Pa of suction power, the robot vacuum easily pulls in everything from pet hair to debris to dust bunnies, basically "anything you can imagine with ease." It filters in items from three angles to ensure a proper clean. Plus, its impressive suction truly loosens things caught in rugs and carpeting to get even the bits you don't see. It's so thorough, shoppers say "If you like walking barefoot, this is worth the money!"
The robot vacuum cleaner is all about versatility, cleaning all kinds of flooring like tile, wood, and carpets. And it's intuitive design is the reason why it can clean your hardwood and then seamlessly target area rugs without error. It's no wonder over 6,100 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating and call it a "life changer" and a "godsend."
You'll also love that the Eufy robot vacuum has a thin, nearly 3-inch body to access and clean under tight spaces like tables or sofas. And the wonderful thing is that even though it's compact, it has a large-capacity dustbin that'll hold more crumbs and pet hair per cleaning, so emptying it out is less of a daily to-do. Once it's done, it heads back to its charging dock, and shoppers say its battery life is "simply amazing."
Although it delivers an impressive amount of suction, it won't make a ton of noise while cleaning either. One shopper who schedules it in the early morning confirms "it's that quiet, it doesn't even wake us." You can thank its brushless motor for that, which is designed to limit unruly vacuuming noises. This way, you can work from home or just go about your day without getting disturbed. It's almost like it's not there!
Shoppers who have pets or children are especially obsessed with the Eufy vacuum that gets way more than their old vacuums.
"I always said, 'Why spend the money when I can just do it myself?' BECAUSE IT'S WORTH THE MONEY," writes one Amazon shopper. "I'm so happy we got the 15C Max because it works perfectly with Alexa. And oh my God, does it pick up everything! I've already had it clean twice today. And it gave me time for other things. I wish I could have three of them so I can use it back to back! We have one dog and two cats, so animal hair is everywhere. Regular vacuums just don't do it."
And some are even tossing more expensive vacuums like Dyson and Roomba to the side after using this Eufy one.
"This thing is so power efficient and has such a long range that my wife, who's a cleaning freak, stopped using her Dyson," wrote one Amazon shopper while another says "This vacuum does such a good job, we don't use our normal Dyson vacuum too often anymore."
Now's your chance to get the best clean that money can buy with the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max Robot Vacuum that's 36 percent off (for now).
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Deal Alert! The Robot Vacuum with Over 6,100 Five-Star Ratings Is $100 Off with a Hidden Coupon
- Oprah Winfrey Said These Bamboo Cooling Sheets Are 'the Softest Ever' — and They're on Sale This Weekend
- These Popular Slippers with Nearly 11,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale
- Amazon's Most Popular Hoodie Is on Sale for $11 Right Now