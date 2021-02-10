Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If You Act Fast, You Can Get a Robot Vacuum with Over 28,000 Five-Star Ratings for $150 on Amazon

When a piece of cleaning equipment has over 28,000 five-star ratings from customers, there must be something special about it. What could possibly possess thousands of people to confess their love for a vacuum? Well, according to Amazon shoppers, the Eufy RoboVac 11S is "absolutely life-changing." And right now, you can get the robot vacuum cleaner for $150 on Amazon.

The slim robot vacuum is 2.85 inches tall and has 1,300 pascals of suction power. It's designed to easily fit under sofas and beds and can quietly clean your home for 100 minutes at a time before automatically docking to recharge itself. When the smart device detects that it needs extra power in a certain spot, it'll increase its own suction power within 1.5 seconds. Plus, you don't have to worry about it colliding with furniture or falling down the stairs because it has sensors that keep it on track.

"I absolutely love this vacuum," one five-star reviewer wrote. "I'm a little disgusted by how much dirt it continues to pick up even though it runs every single day, but that means it's working. It does great on my hardwood floors as well as on my thick pile carpet. Never gets stuck on rugs, sees the edge of stairs and turns around, and even my dog is not bothered by it."

In addition to the $70-off deal on this vacuum, you can also score the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 for $160, which is $80 off the original price. This model has all the customer-loved features as the 11S, but it's a little more expensive because it uses 1,500 pascals of suction power. With your purchase, you'll also receive 13 feet of boundary strips that you can place throughout your home in areas that you don't want the vacuum to visit.

"It's easy to program, easy to empty/clean, completely reliable, and low-maintenance," a reviewer wrote about the RoboVac 30. "I have to remind myself to vacuum and mop the floors (hardwood plus a few rugs) because they look so good day to day."

You don't want to miss out on these major discounts. Shop the Eufy RoboVac 11S for $150 and the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 for $160 on Amazon now.

