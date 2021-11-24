Even Roomba Owners Agree This Eufy Robot Vacuum Works 'Flawlessly' — and It's 40% Off at Amazon
If you're expecting guests in your home this holiday season, you could probably use some help keeping the floors clean with all that extra foot traffic. Luckily, the Eufy BoostIQ Robovac 11s Robot Vacuum is on sale for 40 percent off ahead of Black Friday.
More than 36,000 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, with many raving about its "impressive" cleaning abilities and "several great features." It has great suction power and the brand's BoostIQ Technology, which automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds if it senses an extra dirty area. The vacuum can run for up to 100 minutes at a time, and it'll recharge itself when the battery is running low. Plus, it has an infrared sensor to avoid obstacles and drop-sensing technology to prevent it from falling down stairs.
Buy It! Eufy BoostIQ Robovac 11s Robot Vacuum, $137.98 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com
Since the robot vacuum is only 2.85 inches tall, it can easily fit under furniture and clean hard-to-reach spots. You can either turn the vacuum on manually or schedule a cleaning time with the included remote.
"This simple, easy-to-use vacuum gets up more dirt than my upright — only because it can get under stuff I never get under with the upright cleaner," a reviewer said. "I love it: I turn it on downstairs at night and go to bed. Get up in the morning to spotless floors and the robovac back in its charger."
A second shopper wrote, "The Eufy comes in at half the cost of the four-year-old Roomba that we previously used, and out of the box, after a full night's charge, it worked flawlessly … Roomba would basically never make it back on the charger; it would push it all over our kitchen but never actually park itself correctly. The Eufy did it on the first attempt and has done it daily (unless it gets stuck somewhere) ever since. The Eufy is much slimmer than the Roomba, so it is able to navigate some areas that were previously left untouched."
With such a hefty discount, you could get a Eufy BoostIQ Robovac 11s Robot Vacuum for both yourself and someone on your holiday gift list. Just be sure to grab it today while it's still 40 percent off at Amazon.
