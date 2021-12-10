This Robot Vacuum with 6,800+ Perfect Ratings Is the Cheapest It's Been All Year at Amazon
Constantly keeping your floors clean can take up a lot of energy — that is, unless you offload the work to a robot vacuum. So if you want to spend less time and effort vacuuming, here's your chance to snag a customer-favorite robot vacuum: Amazon put the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max Robot Vacuum on sale, and it's the cheapest it's been all year.
Equipped with 2,000 pascals of suction power, the robot vacuum easily cleans carpets and hard floors. It has three brushes and a three-step cleaning system that loosens, extracts, and sucks up dirt and debris. Plus, the vacuum automatically increases suction power if it needs to maneuver from the floor to a raised surface or if a mess requires some extra strength.
At just 2.85 inches tall, the vacuum can clean dusty areas that are difficult to reach with a stick or upright vacuum, like under beds or couches. But it won't bump into furniture or fall down stairs or ledges, thanks to 10 built-in sensors that help it detect its surroundings.
Buy It! Eufy RoboVac 15C Max Robot Vacuum, $169.99 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
The vacuum comes with a charging base, an AC power adapter, an extra filter, four side brushes, and a remote control. While you can use the remote to navigate it, you can also control it and access more features with the EufyHome app, including setting a customized cleaning schedule. And to control the vacuum with just your voice, connect it to Alexa and Google Assistant.
More than 6,800 customers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, citing how quiet it is, its long run time (up to 100 minutes), and strong suction power.
"I am so pleased with this purchase," one customer wrote. "We run it almost every night, and the house just feels fresher and cleaner. It also doesn't emit dusty air like normal vacuum cleaners do. I have struggled with allergies in the past and I have not had any issues since purchasing this robotic vacuum. It's great that I can run it and leave the room. It's also great that I can start it and send it back to its base using voice commands through Google Assistant. I empty the dust receptacle once every one to two weeks and it's amazing the amount of hair that it is able to pick up from the carpet (my girls and I all have long hair that is always getting everywhere). The black with blue accent lighting makes this look really sleek. Great investment!"
Head to Amazon to snag the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max Robot Vacuum while it's still on major sale.
