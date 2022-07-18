This Powerful Cordless Vacuum That 'Picks Up Everything' Is 40% Off at Amazon Right Now
Tired of hauling out a heavy upright vacuum every time you need to clean your floors? Now's a great time to snag a lightweight cordless vacuum.
Right now, the Eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for 40 percent off. Designed to clean hard floors and carpets, the stick vacuum is equipped with strong suction power that readily picks up dirt, crumbs, dust, and debris. It has three cleaning modes and a run time of up to 40 minutes.
Buy It! Eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
The lightweight vacuum is a breeze to navigate, according to shoppers. Without an inconvenient cord to trail, you can keep your floors spotless without the hassle of finding power outlets. It also has a hyper-flex head that easily reaches corners and other tight areas. Plus, it has LED headlights to ensure every inch of your floor is dust-free.
You can use the versatile vacuum to tackle above-floor messes, too. It comes with handy attachments and easily converts into a handheld vacuum to clean everything from window sills and curtains to furniture and drawers.
Other notable features? Both its battery and large dustbin are removable, making it easy to recharge and empty the device. After detaching the dustbin and removing its contents with just a push of a button, you can even rinse it (and the filter) to keep your vacuum in pristine condition.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the "powerful" stick vacuum a five-star rating, citing its "great suction" that "picks up everything." One reviewer who has a large dog that "sheds a lot" wrote: "This small vacuum cleaner pulls all the hair easily from our carpets."
Others call out that the "lightweight and comfortable" vacuum is "easy to maneuver." According to a user, "navigating around tables and under furniture is a breeze."
Shoppers even prefer the device to pricer stick vacuums from other brands, with some saying it's "better than Dyson."
There's no word on when this deal will end, so go ahead and pick up the Eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon before the savings disappear.
