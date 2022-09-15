Dirty Baseboards, Drawers, and Countertops Are No Match for This Now-$53 Handheld Vacuum

Cleaning quick messes shouldn't require lugging out a heavy-duty vacuum — not when a handheld vacuum can do the job quicker. And we found one on Amazon you have to check out.

Whether you're tackling crumbs in the car, removing debris inside drawers, or cleaning up pet hair from the couch, the Eufy HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum is up to the challenge. Thanks to its powerful suction power, the "little powerhouse" can pick up both small items like dust bunnies as well as larger debris like pet kibble in just one swipe.

The sleek handheld vacuum has a wide mouth to suction up more at a time, however, shoppers really love its crevice tool attachment. The thin hose lets you get deep down in between the sofa cushions, into corners, and on top of (often neglected) baseboards. If you're planning to clean areas that need a softer touch like your laptop's keyboard, the tool can be converted into a brush that'll capture all those gross unmentionables.

Because the cordless handheld vacuum weighs just over 1 pound, you can take it anywhere. Shoppers use it to clean car seats, desk surfaces, around their cat's litter box, and on their children's high chairs. Some even use the vacuum to clean tight spots like lint drawers and cup holders. It comes in classic black, white, and mint.

The cordless doesn't need an outlet to power up, either — just use the USB port to charge it. Plus, multiple shoppers confirm that it holds its charge for a long time, however, some just plug it back in so that it's always ready for the next cleaning session.

The popular cordless vacuum cleaner has earned more than 2,000 five-star ratings to date. "This little buddy from Eufy picks up where the stick vacuum leaves off," wrote one shopper. "The baseboards have never looked better. It works great for cleaning up wainscoting and chair rails, air vents, and those pesky little corners that are dust magnets."

One pet owner who claims their cats "sling their dry food around the kitchen like they're tossing out Mardi Gras beads" added that the vac is "perfect" for small messes. "This little vac has finally saved me from the Easter egg hunt I did morning and night," they wrote. "This vac is built for concentrated areas. The suction is strong. It's exceedingly easy to clean."

Anyone who's been struggling to clean tight spots needs the Eufy cordless handheld vacuum.

