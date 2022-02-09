Amazon Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum 'Picks Up a Lot More Dirt' Than a Roomba — and It's 36% Off
If you've never had the pleasure of watching a robot vacuum at work, you're going to want to change that ASAP. After all, it's incredible to observe this piece of technology get to work on all the carpets around the house, easily picking up all that dust and dirt so you don't have to. While devices from top brands can often become quite expensive, you can find a wildly good version for under $200 at Amazon right now: the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Robot Vacuum Cleaner.
The robot vacuum boasts a suction power up to 1,300 pascals, easily grabbing dust, debris, pet hair, and more on low- to medium-pile carpets, tile, and laminate and hardwood floors. It's built with three brushes that work together to loosen and extract any dirt embedded into the floor, leaving your floors spotless. The robot vacuum can run for up to 100 minutes on the standard mode before it needs to head back to its charging dock.
Shoppers can control the robot vacuum from the included remote control or the Eufy smart app, giving you the options to schedule cleanings and choose from a handful of modes including auto, spot, edge, and 30-minute cleaning. The vacuum is outfitted with infrared sensors and anti-drop technology, preventing it from falling down a flight of stairs or bumping into pieces of furniture. Plus, at a height under 3 inches, the vacuum can easily slide under the bed and couch, sucking up dirt that would have otherwise been nearly impossible to get.
Buy It! Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with many noting that they're "highly impressed" and saying it "rivals the Roomba." Others write that it "picks up a lot more dirt" than Roomba.
Even shoppers who hate vacuuming have fallen in love with the device. One shared that they hated vacuuming so much they rarely did it, and when they finally nabbed this robot vacuum, they were shocked at how much dirt and hair it had picked up, writing, "Every time it finished, the bin was jam-packed and the brush was caked with pet hair and my hair." Plus, thanks to the vacuum's filter, the reviewer has noted that their breathing and sleep might improve.
