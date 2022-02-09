If you've never had the pleasure of watching a robot vacuum at work, you're going to want to change that ASAP. After all, it's incredible to observe this piece of technology get to work on all the carpets around the house, easily picking up all that dust and dirt so you don't have to. While devices from top brands can often become quite expensive, you can find a wildly good version for under $200 at Amazon right now: the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Robot Vacuum Cleaner.