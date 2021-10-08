Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping $900 Roombas for This $150 Robot Vacuum

"I have been an avid iRobot user for 10+ years," another shopper says. "However, after my last iRobot died, I went searching for a new robotic vacuum cleaner. Due to Consumer Reports I was led to this vacuum. I was blown away on the first use. It is not as loud as an iRobot. It doesn't make all those funky pathways. When I emptied out the trash I was amazed considering I had just vacuumed." They add, "The vacuum was so good that I went and bought a second one. And I don't even have a big house!"