Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping $900 Roombas for This $150 Robot Vacuum
Once you've experienced the pleasure of a robot vacuum cleaner, there's certainly no going back to the upright machine. After all, these smart appliances are designed to run and pick up all the dirt you've left behind — without you having to even lift a finger.
If you've been waiting to purchase one that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, consider the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which has been slashed to just $150 at Amazon. The affordable appliance can produce up to 1,500 pascals of suction, scooping up dirt, dust, pet dander, and crumbs for up to 100 minutes at a time. Designed with large wheels, the robot is able to climb over ledges and roll over thick carpets, plus it's super thin so it can crawl under big pieces of furniture.
The robot vacuum is wonderfully quiet — the brand compares its noise to the sound of a microwave — and can operate across both hardwood floors and carpet. If there are certain places you don't want the robot to clean, you can simply set down the included boundary strips, which prevents the machine from crossing. The device boasts a set of sensors that prevent it from knocking into obstacles or falling down a flight of stairs. Plus, the entire thing can be controlled via an included remote control, allowing you to switch modes at the press of a button.
Buy It! Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $239.99); amazon.com
Over 3,700 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, with many noting that it's "so much better than a Roomba." Some write that they're so "surprised at how much it picked up." Even former Roomba owners are impressed, with one reviewer explaining that it's "better than the fancy Roomba we paid $900 for."
"This is one of the most amazing appliances we own," one five-star reviewer shares. "We have pets and the amount of pet hair it finds even after we have used our expensive Kirby is amazing. My brother has a Roomba and he says it's so noisy he has to leave the house when it's running. We had our Robovac running when he visited and he didn't even know it was running it was so quiet."
"I have been an avid iRobot user for 10+ years," another shopper says. "However, after my last iRobot died, I went searching for a new robotic vacuum cleaner. Due to Consumer Reports I was led to this vacuum. I was blown away on the first use. It is not as loud as an iRobot. It doesn't make all those funky pathways. When I emptied out the trash I was amazed considering I had just vacuumed." They add, "The vacuum was so good that I went and bought a second one. And I don't even have a big house!"
Head to Amazon and shop the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for just $150 while this deal lasts.
