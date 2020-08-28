Amazon’s Best-Selling Robot Vacuum Is Majorly Marked Down Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you can’t find the time to clean your floors as often as you like, you may want to consider investing in a robot vacuum. These handy gadgets are specially designed to do all the sweeping for you with just the push of a button.

While these high-tech appliances have been popular for a while now, they can be extremely expensive, so we can understand if you haven’t taken the plunge and bought one just yet. But if you are interested in getting one for your home, now is the perfect time — Amazon just slashed the price of its best-selling robot vacuum, the Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11s, by a whopping 30 percent!

Nearly 9,000 shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating thanks to the vacuum’s powerful suction capabilities and long battery life. But they also love that the appliance is less than three inches tall — meaning it can clean under couches and other large pieces of furniture without moving them.

“I am not exaggerating when I say this little guy has been a life-changing experience,” raved one shopper. “Quiet, efficient and beyond thorough. I swept and vacuumed my wood and tile floors the morning he arrived the old fashioned way. This little guy found an entire canister full of dust and dog hair my OCD self didn’t get to. Now you honestly can not tell a dog lives in this house. It’s truly amazing. I highly recommend this product for your health and sanity!”

And the vacuum can clean more than just hardwood and tiled floors; customers say it works wonders on their carpets and rugs too. “We have laminate flooring, an area rug, and carpeting and it manages all of them with no problem,” said one reviewer. “ It has great suction and I was amazed at how well it’s really been working... a friend asked if we’d gotten new carpet in our playroom after we’d had the Eufy for about a week (the carpet is more than 10 years old)!”

Normally priced at $230, the Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11s can be yours for just $160 right now on Amazon — that’s a $70 savings! We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to score the top-rated vacuum at such a steep discount.

Buy It! Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11s, $159.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com