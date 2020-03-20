Amazon Secretly Slashed the Price of This Best-Selling Robot Vacuum with 13,000 Reviews — for Prime Members Only

Image zoom

With many of us homebound right now, there’s never been a better time to keep our homes as clean as possible. Whether you’re in the middle of a deep spring clean or you’re just getting started, a good vacuum is important to have on hand. Amazon shoppers love investing in robot vacuums because they’re powerful and can do all the work for you with just the lift of a finger, and right now, the one reviewers consider the best is on sale — but only if you’re a Prime member.

The Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S is Amazon’s best-selling robot vacuum thanks to a whopping 8,000 shoppers who have left it positive four- and five-star reviews. The super slim vacuum (it’s not even three inches tall) can be used on hardwood, tile, and laminate floors as well as low- to medium-pile carpets. While the vacuum usually retails for $220, Prime users can save $42 thanks to a Just for Prime deal and a coupon at checkout, which is applicable to all users.

Buy It! Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S, $177.99 with Prime and coupon (orig. $219.99); amazon.com

Shoppers are impressed with its run time (up to an hour and 40 minutes) and how quiet it is. “I’m sitting at my computer sipping a cappuccino while our RoboVac is whirring away, keeping our whole house clean. It’s so easy and does such a good job,” one raved. “We’ve been running it for about ten days now and it gathers a large amount of dirt and dust every day. It is slim enough that it easily gets underneath all the beds and most of the sofas and chairs, places that our upright vac couldn’t get to.”

Some even mention that the Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S is “more reliable” than the iRobot Roomba. One reviewer said they were very glad they “[took] a chance on the Eufy because it’s everything the Roomba offers at a fraction of the cost and a fraction of the noise!”

We’re not sure how long this Just for Prime deal will last, so make sure to add the Eufy RoboVac to your cart before its price shoots back up again.