This 'Powerhouse' Robot Vacuum Is on Sale for All Amazon Shoppers — but Prime Members Can Save Even More

When it comes to maintaining a clean home, having a great vacuum is key.
Not something too bulky, too heavy, or you know, one that needs to be plugged in at all times. Sorry, but no one wants to get tangled up in cords minutes before guests arrive at your place. There's where a robot vacuum that runs on a schedule and is totally hands-free comes in, and we've found a solid option if you're looking to add one to your cleaning routine.
The Eufy by Anker Boost IQ 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner is one of the best-selling robot vacuums on Amazon, and it happens to be on sale right now, marked down to $159. To access this deal though, you will need to log into your Prime account to score the vacuum at this price. If you don't have a Prime account, you can sign up for a free trial right now, as you don't want to miss this offer. (Those who don't have an account can still snag the robot vacuum for less than its full price, marked down to $188.)
The cleaning device has racked up more than 31,600 perfect ratings from shoppers raving about how much they love the vacuum that's changed their life, calling it an "awesome addition" to their cleaning tools that easily (and painlessly!) allows them to get all that has accumulated "under sofas and chairs." It's no wonder why the device is so popular.
The "little powerhouse" has a suction power of 1,300 pascals and happens to be one of the slimmest robot vacuums you'll find, designed to easily glide under furniture while picking up maximum dirt, dust, pet dander, and more. And the best part? It gets the job done without waking up the entire house, as it's super quiet.
The robot vacuum will clean for up to 100 minutes too, which is more than enough time to cover a significant amount of square footage. It's not only made with an anti-scratch glass on top, but it has an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop sensing tech to avoid falls. So there's no need to pull all the chairs out from under the dining table, as the vacuum will go around them all on its own.
When it's done and ready to be recharged, the device will automatically find its way home to its charging station, a feature many shoppers love.
Additionally, as soon as the vacuum feels the floor shift from hardwood to carpet, for example, it knows to boost the suction power for maximum power. While reviewers did note it's not the best on high-pile carpet, your average rug is no big deal to this machine. It comes with a remote control that allows for easy operation, so you can turn it on and set cleaning schedules without a hitch.
If you've been on the fence about whether you want to invest in a robot vacuum, take this as your sign. As one five-star reviewer shared, the "excellent vacuum" simply just "picks up way more debris and dust than my previous vacuums," and they used to own a Roomba.
A high-quality robot vacuum that cleans powerfully and quietly, and is currently marked down? Time to add the Eufy by Anker Boost IQ 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner to your cart now.
