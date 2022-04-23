This 'Powerhouse' Robot Vacuum Is on Sale for All Amazon Shoppers — but Prime Members Can Save Even More

The Eufy by Anker Boost IQ 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner is one of the best-selling robot vacuums on Amazon, and it happens to be on sale right now, marked down to $159. To access this deal though, you will need to log into your Prime account to score the vacuum at this price. If you don't have a Prime account, you can sign up for a free trial right now, as you don't want to miss this offer. (Those who don't have an account can still snag the robot vacuum for less than its full price, marked down to $188.)