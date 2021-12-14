Amazon Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum Saves Them Hours of Work — and It's 40% Off Today
If you've long thought about adding a robot vacuum to your cleaning collection — or if you simply need to upgrade to a more modern version — don't miss out on a great deal happening at Amazon right now. The Eufy by Anker Boost IQ 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner has been slashed to just $139.99 (originally $229.99) when you apply the coupon — that's a whopping 40 percent off!
The top-rated robot vacuum cleaner boasts a suction power of up to 1,300 pascals, sucking up dirt, dust, pet dander, and more. Thanks to a set of large wheels, the vacuum can easily climb over ledges and high carpets to reach any mess, while dual brushes work in tandem to sweep up all the dust on the floor. Unlike many comparable vacuum cleaners, this robot is super slim, so it can effortlessly glide under bulky pieces of furniture to nab all the dirt you otherwise would have never been able to get to.
The quiet vacuum will clean for up to 100 minutes before automatically heading back to its charging dock. It's also constructed with anti-scratch glass on top, as well as sensors that prevent it from bumping into obstacles or accidentally tumbling down a flight of stairs. Plus, it's plenty easy to control: Use the included remote to turn it on, set cleaning schedules, and send it back to its charging station.
Buy It! Eufy by Anker Boost IQ 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $229.99); amazon.com
More than 36,000 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, with one person saying it saves them "hours of vacuum work," while another put it simply: "It's the best cleaning robot that is affordable."
"After being a super loyal iRobot Roomba family, it was hard to make the decision to try something new," a five-star reviewer shared. "So after 20 months of loyal Roomba use, I thought I'd try this one since it had great reviews. First of all, it has several great features my Roomba does not have. It has two circular spin brushes up front that to get that feature with the Roomba costs over $500." They added, "Amazing purchase and puts my Roomba to shame in every way."
"We switched from a $600 Roomba that didn't work all that great to this beast," another user wrote. "The cleaning is so much better! We run this in about 1,000 square feet (kitchen, living room, kid's playroom, and dining room) every night. It goes from carpet to hardwood to tile to rugs with no issues at all. It gets under the couch, around the table, and does a great job with the dried Play-Doh that seems to be everywhere (toddlers!)." They added, "This is by far the best value in robots!"
Head to Amazon and shop the Eufy by Anker Boost IQ RobotVac 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner for just $139.99 before the deal ends and the price goes with it.
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum Saves Them Hours of Work — and It's 40% Off Today
- Amazon Shoppers Say These Sweat-Wicking Pajamas 'Feel Way More Expensive Than They Are'
- Nordstrom's Famous Zella Leggings Come in a Fun Spray Dye Version — and They're 40% Off
- Yes, Urban Decay's Naked Honey Palette Is Really Half Off at Ulta