Thanks to Double Discounts, This Super Thin and Effective Robot Vacuum Is Now Under $200 at Amazon
While an upright vacuum cleaner is certainly a necessary tool to own, there's nothing quite like having a robot vacuum cleaner do all the work — without you having to lift a finger. That's the case with the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ 30C Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner, and right now, it's under $200 at Amazon thanks to double discounts.
This robot vacuum has been designed with a maximum suction power of 2,000 pascals, capable of picking up all the dirt, dust, crumbs, and more scattered around the house. A bonus feature: The device will automatically increase its suction power when it detects that extra power is required. Thanks to its brushless motor, the vacuum is wonderfully quiet, and its low height allows it to easily glide under big pieces of furniture.
A set of infrared sensors makes the robot aware of its surroundings — so it won't constantly bump into obstacles or accidentally fall down a flight of stairs. It even comes with a set of boundary strips, giving you control over where you want the robot to clean. With the Eufy app, you'll be able to customize its cleaning schedule, and the built-in remote control allows you to track the device. The robot vacuum can run for up to 100 minutes before having to head back to its charging station.
Buy It! Eufy by Anker BoostIQ 30C Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $196.99 with coupon (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
Over 3,700 Amazon shoppers have given this robot vacuum — that is currently under $200 thanks to a double discount — a five-star rating, with reviewers expressing that their homes have "never been cleaner" and maintaining that the device is "superior to Roomba." As one happy customer simply put it: "This thing beats a Roomba any day of the week."
Another shopper, who had never owned a robot vacuum cleaner before, explained they wanted to test one out — but didn't want to spend a ton of money on a Deebot or Roomba. Instead, they discovered the Eufy because it offered high-powered suction and a low noise level. They shared that they have "had this product for about a month now, and it's everything I thought it would be," going on to highlight that it runs for an hour and a half, slides under all the furniture, and doesn't get stuck. Plus, they were impressed that the vacuum "continually pulls dirt and hair out of our rug, and the house feels so much cleaner with less work."
- Thanks to Double Discounts, This Super Thin and Effective Robot Vacuum Is Now Under $200 at Amazon
- Amazon Put the Lightweight Tablet That Shoppers Say Is 'Better Than a Laptop' on Sale
- The Space-Saving Vacuum Bags Amazon Shoppers Call 'Magic' Are 50% Off Right Now
- Shay Mitchell Wore This Rihanna-Approved Denim Trend to Show Off Her Baby Bump