The Robot Vacuum That Leaves Shoppers 'Disgusted and Amazed' Is Still 44% Off After Prime Day
Some people truly enjoy cleaning — and we applaud you for that — but others find it to be rather daunting, which is why a robot vacuum is the way to go, if vacuuming is the last thing you want to do in your free time.
Although Amazon Prime Day has already come and gone, there are tons of deals still available, including the Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum that's 44 percent off. It has outstanding suction power that's ideal for pet owners and anyone with carpet or hard floors. Plus, the device is super convenient to use since it can be controlled from your smartphone using the EufyHome app or with voice activation through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
Buy It! Eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $318.99); amazon.com
The vacuum uses sensors to map out your home to ensure every cleaning is thorough and avoid obstructions. You can follow along as it cleans by viewing the map on the app and seeing exactly where it cleans so if it does get stuck, you'll know where to find it. Once it's done, the vacuum automatically goes back to the charging dock. The best part about this compact machine is it runs for up to 100 minutes on a single charge.
Not only is the robot vacuum $139 off right now, but it's also backed by more than 3,000 five-star ratings and hundreds of rave reviews. One five-star reviewer who also owns a Shark Vacuum said they were "disgusted and amazed" at how much dirt, pet hair, and dust it picked up compared to their other machines. Another shopper, who previously owned a Roomba, said this robot vacuum is "far superior" to the more expensive model.
Make cleaning easier on yourself without spending a ton of money and add the Eufy Robot Vacuum to your cart while it's still significantly marked down even after Amazon Prime Day. Who knows how long this deal will last, so don't hesitate!
