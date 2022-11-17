Cleaning the house probably isn't your favorite task — especially if you're picking up after pets and small children. While you could use a traditional vacuum cleaner to spearhead the cleaning regimen, you could also just rely on a robot vacuum, which will actually do all the work for you.

Right now, you can snap up the Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum for 44 percent off at Amazon. The well-reviewed robot vacuum cleaner can hit suction powers up to 2,000 pascals, easily picking up debris, dust, and pet dander from both carpets and hard floors. When it's operating, it'll automatically detect dirtier areas and boost the suction power, unlatching grime with more force. Plus, it's outfitted with a fleet of sensors that prevent it from falling down stairs and bumping into obstacles.

At only 2.85 inches tall, the vacuum is able to slip under bulky furniture, reaching areas that would be difficult to navigate with a traditional vacuum. Users can control the vacuum with an app, which allows you to schedule cleanings and select modes. And if you have an Amazon Alexa or Google assistant, you can also connect the device to work with voice activation.

Amazon

Buy It! Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $318.99); amazon.com

Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with some even noting that they're so "obsessed" with it, they "bought another for the second floor." One user said, "With three cats, guinea pigs and two kids, it's able to clean those areas well on a daily basis," while another wrote, "I clean it out in the morning and am surprised by how much it picks up every time. (I guess I was living in filth and didn't even know it!)"

A third five-star reviewer enthused, "I am beyond happy with this little robo vacuum! I am amazed at how much dirt it is able to pick up and how it is able to clean areas that I can't reach." They added, "I have tile and wood floors with rugs and I rarely have to sweep or dust anymore thanks to this little bot." They finished off by saying that they "would definitely purchase this again in a heartbeat!"

Head to Amazon to get the Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum while it's 44 percent off!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.