People Call This Cordless Vacuum the 'Best Investment Ever' — and It's on Sale
A good vacuum cleaner is arguably one of the most important household cleaning products to have on hand. After all, a powerful, well-made appliance can instantly suck up everything from pet hair to dust without fail. If you are on the hunt for a new vacuum cleaner — or simply need a top-tier recommendation —hundreds of Amazon shoppers suggest the Eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Infinity Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.
Right now, the cordless vacuum is 30 percent off at Amazon. It has super strong suction, as well as several modes that can be used to pick up crumbs, dust, and pet dander. Thanks to its lightweight design, the vacuum easily maneuvers into corners and around furniture, cleaning those otherwise hard-to-reach areas. Plus it can run for up to 40 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged.
A fleet of LED lights can be turned on to illuminate dark areas, so you won't miss a single speck of dirt while you're cleaning. And when the dustbin is filled, easily detach and empty it into the garbage without making a mess. The vacuum comes with several accoutrements, including wall-mounting accessories, a floor brush, a metal hose, two types of crevice tools, a mini motorized brush, a soft roller brush, and an additional battery.
Buy It! Eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Infinity Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $209.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the cordless vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with many noting that it's "just like a Dyson" and the "best investment ever." One user even wrote, "Having been using this vacuum for a year now, I have to say that it's overall superior to the Dyson stick vac it replaced."
"My $399 Dyson has been returned to the store. I love my Eufy vac!" a five-star reviewer shared. "This suction is almost as good as my Dyson v10 and way better than a $100 budget option I've tried. The attachments included pretty much include everything you'd ever want, plus a smaller motor head and flexible short hose — attachments you don't usually see with less expensive models."
"This vacuum works just as well as my expensive Dyson which never held the charge very long," another shopper explained. "I can now vacuum my whole house with one charge and the extra battery is a bonus for extra time if needed."
Head to Amazon and shop the Eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Infinity Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $209.99 while it's on sale.
