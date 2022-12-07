Amazon Shoppers Swear by This 'Convenient' Handheld Vacuum for Small Messes — and It's 38% Off

When it comes to cleaning small messes around the house, a reliable handheld vacuum cleaner is a must. And if you're in the market for one, we suggest heading to Amazon.

Right now, the site is offering 38 percent off the Eufy by Anker HomeVac Handheld Vacuum Cleaner. The cleaning gadget is equipped with 5,500 pascals of suction power to easily tackle everything from dust on windowsills to crumbs in between couch cushions. Even better, the compact vacuum is a breeze to maneuver thanks to its cordless design and non-slip handle. Oh, and it weighs just 1.2 pounds.

Buy It! Eufy by Anker HomeVac Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $35.99 (orig. $58); amazon.com

For areas that are extra hard to reach, it comes with a two-in-one crevice tool that has an extension nozzle. That means you clean the tight spaces between car seating. The tool also features a brush to dust off embedded dirt and crumbs on things like keyboards and delicate upholstery.

Another huge draw? You can rest it in an upright position, making it easy to store and charge with the included USB cable. It's also simple to maintain its washable, reusable filter.

More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. In reviews, they call it "convenient," with one saying, "It's so handy to be able to clean up little messes without getting the big vacuum out." Another wrote that it's "great for small messes and pet hair as well."

Others rave that the "lightweight" device has "fantastic suction power." They've used it to clean curtains, kitchen drawers, car cup holders, and more hard-to-reach spots. And they reach for it all the time. One shopper wrote, "I use it daily, picking up crumbs, dirt, dust, hair and other items and the battery lasts for a week or more."

There's no word on when this deal will end, so head to Amazon to pick up the Eufy by Anker HomeVac Handheld Vacuum Cleaner while it's still on sale!

