Amazon Shoppers Swear by This 'Convenient' Handheld Vacuum for Small Messes — and It's 38% Off

 They say it has “fantastic suction power”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel Garcia is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. While pursuing a master's degree in journalism with a concentration in magazine writing at New York University's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, Isabel interned at Esquire and the Hearst Lifestyle Group, which comprised Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and Prevention. In 2019, she joined House Beautiful as an editorial fellow, contributing 300 stories in the home and lifestyle space to the brand's site. She joined Meredith's e-commerce team as a deals writer in June 2021. At Dotdash Meredith, she writes e-commerce stories with a focus on deals and sales across home, food, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

Published on December 7, 2022 06:00 AM

eufy by Anker, HomeVac H11,Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
Photo: Amazon

When it comes to cleaning small messes around the house, a reliable handheld vacuum cleaner is a must. And if you're in the market for one, we suggest heading to Amazon.

Right now, the site is offering 38 percent off the Eufy by Anker HomeVac Handheld Vacuum Cleaner. The cleaning gadget is equipped with 5,500 pascals of suction power to easily tackle everything from dust on windowsills to crumbs in between couch cushions. Even better, the compact vacuum is a breeze to maneuver thanks to its cordless design and non-slip handle. Oh, and it weighs just 1.2 pounds.

eufy by Anker, HomeVac H11,Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Eufy by Anker HomeVac Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $35.99 (orig. $58); amazon.com

For areas that are extra hard to reach, it comes with a two-in-one crevice tool that has an extension nozzle. That means you clean the tight spaces between car seating. The tool also features a brush to dust off embedded dirt and crumbs on things like keyboards and delicate upholstery.

Another huge draw? You can rest it in an upright position, making it easy to store and charge with the included USB cable. It's also simple to maintain its washable, reusable filter.

More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. In reviews, they call it "convenient," with one saying, "It's so handy to be able to clean up little messes without getting the big vacuum out." Another wrote that it's "great for small messes and pet hair as well."

Others rave that the "lightweight" device has "fantastic suction power." They've used it to clean curtains, kitchen drawers, car cup holders, and more hard-to-reach spots. And they reach for it all the time. One shopper wrote, "I use it daily, picking up crumbs, dirt, dust, hair and other items and the battery lasts for a week or more."

There's no word on when this deal will end, so head to Amazon to pick up the Eufy by Anker HomeVac Handheld Vacuum Cleaner while it's still on sale!

