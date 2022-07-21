Deal Alert! This Robot Vacuum and Mop Is 46% Off at Amazon — and It's at Its Lowest Price Ever
If you want to save time and energy deep cleaning your floors, we suggest heading to Amazon.
Right now, the Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop is 46 percent off — and it's never been cheaper. As its name suggests, the device works as a robot vacuum cleaner and mop, so it'll make your floors look brand new with hardly any effort on your part.
With 2,000 pascals of suction power and two side brushes, the cleaning gadgets readily picks up dirt, dust, and debris across all kinds of surfaces. It also equipped the brand's signature BoostIQ feature, which automatically increases suction power to move from hard floors to carpets and take on tougher messes.
To really make your floors sparkle, use the mopping function with the included washable mopping cloth or one of the five disposable mopping cloths.
The vacuum and mop has smart navigation that maps out a Z-shape path for efficient cleaning. And with a slim profile of just 2.85 inches, it can easily reach the dust-covered areas under couches, beds, and coffee tables.
Don't want it to clean certain areas? The device comes with boundary strips to block off any space in your home, too. It also has nine anti-collision sensors that prevent it from bumping into furniture or falling off stairs.
After connecting it to the EufyHome app, you can use your smartphone to manually control the device, set schedules, and spot clean. It even keeps track of your cleaning history, which you can easily pull up. If you want to go completely hands-free, connect it to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control.
Another convenient feature worth noting is that it automatically returns to its charging base when its battery is low. Once it's charged up to 80 percent, it'll pick up right where it left off.
Hundreds of shoppers have given the gadget a five-star rating, raving that it's "quiet" yet has "strong suction." Others appreciate its "great" mopping capabilities, with one saying: "My wood floors are cleaner and stay clean longer with the mop attachment.
Even former Roomba owners are impressed by this gadget. One raved: "We have four dogs and my floors haven't looked this good in quite a while!"
Cross off two time-consuming household chores with one device and snap up the Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop while it's still $169 off.
