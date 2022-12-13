Deal Alert! This 'Powerful and 'Quiet' Robot Vacuum and Mop Is 60% Off at Amazon Right Now

If you have less time for daily household chores during the busy holiday season, now's the time to invest in a popular robot vacuum that does more than just vacuum.

Amazon slashed the price of the Eufy G10 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, which is backed by thousands of positive customer reviews. For a limited time, you can score 60 percent off (yes, 60!) the smart cleaning gadget. So if you're looking to save time and energy on maintaining clean floors, you won't want to miss out on this incredible deal.

Designed to clean hard floors, the slim robot vacuum is equipped with 2,000 pascal of suction It can suck up dirt, dust, crumbs, and debris throughout your home, including under furniture. The versatile device also has a mopping function, so it can vacuum and mop your floors at the same time — with little effort on your end.

Amazon

Buy It! Eufy G10 Hybrid Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $119.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Other important features? The vacuum has smart navigation and anti-drop tech, so it'll efficiently clean your floors while steering clear of ledges and stairs. Plus, when its battery is low, it'll automatically return to its base to recharge, then pick up right where it left off.

You don't even have to be home to keep your floor cleans thanks to the Eufy Home app, which lets you schedule cleaning times from your phone. You can also use it to spot clean, change the suction, and pause. And if you really don't want to lift a finger, you can control the vacuum with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

More than 10,500 customers have given the "powerful" and "quiet" vacuum cleaner a five-star rating. One shopper wrote, "It is a life changer and works wonders on hardwood floors." And another raved, " It picks up so much more hair, dirt, cat litter, food than my last vacuum and I don't even have to do the work.

Even pet owners are impressed by the vacuum, with one saying, "It has absolutely changed my life as a cat owner dealing with litter specks tracked around the house on a daily basis."

A discount this steep means that the customer-favorite vacuum is bound to fly off virtual shelves. So head to Amazon to snap up the Eufy G10 Hybrid Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's still in stock and on major sale!

