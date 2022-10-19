There are times when we've all grown weary of cleaning the house; lugging out the vacuum cleaner, scrubbing the tub, and cleaning underneath the couch cushions is hardly what anyone would call fun. But it can be made a whole lot easier by investing in a device that does the work for you — without your having to lift a finger.

Right now, shoppers can grab the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's 36 percent off at Amazon. The super slim robot vacuum can hit suction speeds up to 2,000 pascals, picking up all the dust, dirt, and pet hair scattered around the house. Thanks to the BoostIQ Technology, it automatically increases power when it runs over spots that need extra cleaning. The quiet device can run for up to 100 minutes at a time before it heads back to its charging dock.

The robot vacuum is designed with a set of sensors that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs or accidentally bumping into obstacles. You can rely on the EufyHome app to schedule cleanings and select settings directly from your smartphone, allowing you to control the device even if you're away from home. Plus, the dust bin holds a ton of dirt, so you won't have to empty it after every use.

Buy It! Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

More than 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, with some noting that they're "horrified" with how much dirt and dust it picks up. Others add that it's "worth the money" and an "essential tool for a multi-pet family." Another reviewer added: "This is one of the top products I wished I had purchased ages ago."

One five-star reviewer said that they replaced an old Shark vacuum with this Eufy model, which they highly prefer. They said: "By the end of the week, it's covered every room, under furniture, and against every wall. This little guy still works like it did on day one, which makes it completely worth it because I truly hate vacuuming." Plus, they added: "We have two cats and two dogs and you would never know."

Head to Amazon to get the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale.

