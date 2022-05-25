Amazon's Best-Selling Robot Vacuum Is a 'Miracle' for Tackling Pet Hair, and It's on Sale Ahead of Memorial Day
If maintaining clean floors is taking up all of your time and energy, here's your chance to invest in a top-rated robot vacuum cleaner that will do the chore for you.
Ahead of Memorial Day, Amazon slashed the price of the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ 15C Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is the retailer's best-selling commercial robot vacuum. The handy cleaning gadget is equipped with 2,000 Pascals of suction power and three brushes to clean dust and debris. And with the brand's BoostIQ technology, its suction power automatically increases to tackle areas that are extra dirty and seamlessly moves between hard floors and carpets.
Buy It! Eufy by Anker BoostIQ 15C Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $169.99 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
On a full charge, it can run around your home for up to 100 minutes. And with a slim profile, it can easily clean hard-to-reach spots like under furniture. Plus, it knows what areas to avoid thanks to built-in sensors that keep it from bumping into furniture and falling off stairs.
Even controlling the robot vac is a breeze, whether you use the remote control or go hands-free with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. You also have the option to use the EufyHome app from your smartphone. Use the app to set cleaning schedules, even while you're away from home.
Another notable feature? It's super quiet, so it can go from room to room without distracting you with loud noises. Shoppers say they can work from home and even sleep while the robot vacuum cleans their homes.
More than 7,600 customers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, with customers calling it a "miracle" at cleaning up dog hair. Many also praise its "powerful suction" that gets "hair, dirt, crumbs, and anything you can imagine with ease." One reviewer who has seven dogs put it simply: "My floors have never been cleaner."
Even shoppers who've had pricier robot vacuums prefer it. "The Eufy is so much better than the Roomba," according to one who adds it's "amazing how much it picks up."
Head to Amazon to snap up the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ 15C Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's still 39 percent off.
- Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Back with 30,000+ Deals — and Prices Start at $9
- The Amazon Furniture Outlet's Memorial Day Sale Has Discounts as High as 76% Off
- Pet Owners Say This Best-Selling Donut Dog Bed Is Their Pups' 'Go-To Place Day or Night,' and It's on Sale
- Shoppers Love How 'Stylish and Functional' This Convertible Backpack Purse Is, and It's on Sale