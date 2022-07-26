Thanks to an Amazon Sale, This 'Miracle' Robot Vacuum Cleaner Has Never Been Cheaper
If your least favorite household chore is keeping your floors clean, now's a great time to offload the time-consuming task to a robot vacuum that's backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers.
Right now, the Eufy 11S Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner is 36 percent off at Amazon — and it's never been this cheap. Designed for hard floors and carpets, the device is equipped with 2,000 pascals of suction power and a three-point cleaning system to tackle dirt, dust, pet hair, and debris for up to 100 minutes.
For a custom clean throughout your home, it has four cleaning modes: auto mode, edge clean, spot clean, and quick clean. Plus, it features the brand's Boost IQ technology that automatically (and quickly) increases suction power when needed. Despite its powerful suction, the vacuum doesn't make much noise. So it won't disturb you as it cleans your home.
Buy It! Eufy 11S Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
Thanks to its slim profile, the handy device can get to hard-to-reach areas with ease — meaning you won't have to push around heavy furniture to keep every inch of your floors spotless. Plus, it has built-in sensors that prevent it from bumping into obstacles and falling off stairs.
The low-maintenance device even has a smart return feature: When its battery is low, it'll automatically return to its home base and recharge. Once it's fueled up, it'll pick up right where it left off.
More than 8,600 customers have given the "miracle" robot vacuum a five-star rating, citing its "strong suction" that "picks up everything." One shopper wrote, "I've been impressed (and shocked) at how much we have to dump out after each use."
Others appreciate its "low profile," with many raving that it can get under their furniture, from beds and couches to coffee tables and TV stands. "It fits under my kitchen cabinets and it gets all the little crumbs that get under there," a reviewer noted, adding that it "cleans great in the corners."
There's no end date listed for this impressive deal, so pick up the Eufy 11S Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's still $90 off.
- Thanks to an Amazon Sale, This 'Miracle' Robot Vacuum Cleaner Has Never Been Cheaper
- Amazon Shoppers Call This Shoe Organizer a 'Must for Any Closet,' and It's Under $11 Right Now
- Even Hot Sleepers Say This Best-Selling Tower Fan Gives Them 'a Really Good Night's Sleep' — and It's on Sale
- Shoppers Have Perfected the 'Art of Doing Nothing' in This Comfy Hammock Chair, Now on Sale for $42