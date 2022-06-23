A 'Powerful' Robot Vacuum That Amazon Shoppers Prefer to Roombas Is on Sale Thanks to an Early Prime Day Deal
It's no secret that one of the easiest ways to maintain clean floors is by offloading the time-consuming task to a robot vacuum.
If you've been holding off investing in the handy gadget due to high price tags, we suggest heading to Amazon. The retailer dropped an early Prime Day deal on the Eufy 30C Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner — and it's even cheaper than the last time we saw it on sale.
Buy It! Eufy 30C Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $179.99 (orig. $259.90); amazon.com
The powerful cleaning gadget is equipped with 2,000 pascals of suction power and a three-point cleaning system to pick up dust, dirt, and debris on hard floors and carpets. And it automatically increases its suction power when it detects areas that need extra cleaning strength.
At just 2.85 inches tall, the slim device can get to hard-to-reach areas throughout your home, including the dusty spaces underneath furniture. That means you don't have to move around a bulky couch or heavy bed to keep every inch of your floors spotless.
Thanks to built-in sensors and drop-sensing tech, the robot vacuum effectively navigates — without bumping into obstacles or falling off ledges. It also comes with a set of boundary strips, so it only cleans where you want it to.
Plus, you can easily control the vacuum with the included remote control or the Eufy app, which you can also use to schedule cleaning times for multiple days. You can even go hands-free and use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control.
More than 3,900 customers have given the vacuum a five-star rating. In reviews, customers praise its "powerful suction," with one saying, "I am in awe of all the gunk it sucks up." Another shopper raved, "This thing has an appetite for dirt and debris," adding that they're amazed at how "whisper quiet" it is.
Users are also impressed by its ability to tackle pet hair. "The first day I let it run through my house the vacuum picked up so much dog hair that I didn't even know was there," one customer noted.
Many even prefer it to a Roomba, with some saying it's quieter and picks up "so much more." As one shopper summed it up: "This thing beats a Roomba any day of the week."
Head to Amazon to snap up the Eufy 30C Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale ahead of Prime Day!
