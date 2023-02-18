Lifestyle Home Amazon Dropped a Presidents Day Deal on This Robot Vacuum with 'Top-Notch' Suction “It sucks up way more than my Roomba did” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 18, 2023 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Amazon's big Presidents Day sale is in full swing with thousands of deals across virtually every category. And if you're looking to save time and energy maintaining clean floors, you won't want to miss this deal on a customer-favorite robot vacuum cleaner. For a limited time, you can save 40 percent on the Eufy 11S Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner. The smart cleaning gadget has a three-point cleaning system and 2,000 pascals of suction power to easily pick up dirt, dust, pet hair, and debris — with little effort on your part. It even has Boost IQ tech that automatically increases suction for stubborn messes and when moving between hard floors and carpets. Amazon Buy It! Eufy 11S Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com Amazon Shoppers Are 'Saving Money on Groceries' with This Best-Selling Food Vacuum Sealer — and It's 70% Off Thanks to its super slim design, the robot vacuum can easily get to hard-to-reach areas, including under furniture — meaning you won't have to move around a heavy bed or coffee table to keep every inch of your floors spotless. It's also equipped with built-in sensors that prevent it from running into obstacles and falling off ledges. Other convenient features? On a full charge, the robot vacuum can clean your floors for up to 100 minutes. And when its battery starts running low, it'll return to its charging base all on its own. Plus, it doesn't make much noise, so you can run it while working from home or watching TV. More than 7,200 shoppers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, with many calling it a "time saver" in reviews. One shopper shared, "The suction is top-notch!" They also added, "It sucks up way more than my Roomba did." Another reviewer wrote, "You will also be amazed how much stuff it sucks up off of your floor every day." Ready to upgrade your floor care routine? Head to Amazon this Presidents Day weekend to score $100 off the Eufy 11S Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner! Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Exact LEGO Flowers Set That Made an Appearance on 'Abbott Elementary' Is on Sale Right Now Looking for Apple AirPods on Sale? The Pro 2 Is in Stock at Amazon for Presidents Day Weekend These 'Plush' Pillows with More Than 20,600 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now