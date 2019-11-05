Image zoom etsy.com

No one knows what to get that aunt for Christmas this year — except, maybe, Etsy.

The online shopping destination, known for its network of crafty artisans (and much more) is debuting a new service for customers, allowing them to call in for expert advice on the perfect holiday present for everyone on your list, even those hardest to shop for. On Tuesday, Nov. 5 from noon to 3 p.m. EST only, Etsy account holders can phone a friend and receive one-on-one gift-giving assistance.

Dubbed the “Holiday Hotline,” the service will connect callers with a team of experts — including Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert and co-judge on NBC’s DIY competition series Making It — who will provide free personalized consultations on what items won’t disappoint your loved ones.

“Be the hero of the holidays by letting our gifting gurus surface Etsy items handpicked for those hard-to-shop-for friends and family on your list,” Johnson wrote in an Etsy blog about the special event. “The people in your lives aren’t cookie cutter, and their gifts shouldn’t be either. With 60 million items, our team is sure to find something that you will be excited to give.”

To utilize the hotline, call +1 (844) 9900-JOY during the allotted hours, then provide some information about the person you are browsing for, including their interests, unique traits and your ideal price point.

After the call, the Etsy team will email with direct links to the suggested gifts, as well as receive entry into a drawing for a bonus gift card to get a leg up on the holiday season (so if you’re calling in, make sure you’re already set up with an account). The gifts purchased through the hotline will also have free shipping.

Etsy describes itself as a “global marketplace for unique and creative goods … home to a universe of special, extraordinary items, from unique handcrafted pieces to vintage treasures,” and features inventory that ranges from toys and clothing to art and jewelry.