Etiquette Coach Sara Jane Ho Schools Students on Netflix's 'Mind Your Manners' — See the Trailer

Proper etiquette is at the heart of Netflix's new show, Mind Your Manners.

Premiering Nov. 16, the series chronicles how world-renowned etiquette coach, Sara Jane Ho, transforms students' lives by teaching them manners and, in turn, giving them "confidence to shine in any situation."

The exclusive trailer above starts with Ho showing off her playful side when teaching a student how to properly cut a banana.

"First, we're going to cut the head and then we cut the tail. You don't want to slice into the body," she says. The student then asks if she should keep the fork in the banana. "Keep it in there. Don't pull out," Ho cheekily quips to which her student jokes, "Sara you nasty!"

Throughout the preview, the manners expert proves the show transcends just teaching people etiquette. "I'm taking people on a journey of self-discovery," she says over a video of her counseling a woman on how to walk in heels. "As an international etiquette teacher, I bring out the best in people."

The clip also features her teaching someone how to properly use a fan. "How do you fan yourself? Keep your hand by your side, and all you do is wave your wrist," she says as they move the fans delicately.

From showing one woman how to accessorize with a belt to cheering on another student who gets a bullseye during archery, Ho sets out to highlight the holistic nature of her coaching.

"Every class is a different class. Every student is a different student," she says in the sneak peek. "My method is helping my students find the wisdom and strength within themselves."

Viewers can even catch a glimpse of students' positive feedback in the teaser. "I feel like I'm having a brand new experience to be honest. It's great," one mentee tells Ho.

The trailer for Mind Your Manners also showcases emotional moments as the expert counsels one student, who tearfully tells her, "I want to be able to change my mindset." Ho, also in tears, responds, "You need to know you're brave." The pair then share an embrace.

As she teaches others how to "become their best selves," Ho hopes to instill confidence in everyone with whom she imparts wisdom.

"It's humbling because they trusted me and that makes my work very meaningful," she says. "Come with me and you'll know what to do anywhere, with anyone, in any situation."