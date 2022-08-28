Deal Alert! The Best Espresso Machine PEOPLE Tested Is 42% Off at Amazon for a Limited Time

You've seen them on social and maybe even ordered one at dinner, but have you ever considered making your own espresso martinis?

The thought isn't so outlandish now that the PEOPLE Tested-backed Espressione Stainless Steel Machine Espresso and Coffee Maker, is on sale at Amazon. When our lab decided to test 10 coffee and espresso machines and figure out which were truly worth the investments, this model from Espressione was awarded the title of "Best Espresso Machine." And right now, it's a whopping 42 percent off, dropping its original $450 price to just $260.

The stainless steel machine is not only sleek, but also equipped with incredible features, winning lab testers over with its dual-ended dispensers that allow it to brew coffee and espresso at the same time, a built-in milk frother for latte art, and essential tools like measuring spoons, tampers and filters for a barista-level brew.

Buy It! Espressione Stainless Steel Machine Espresso and Coffee Maker, $260.99 (orig. $450); amazon.com

Our testers found that this machine was able to consistently dispense larger shots than the other machines they tested, providing a more palatable flavor with less bitter notes. They raved about the full-bodied (and non-sour) taste the Espressione produced, sharing that it was "responsible for the cleanest cup of coffee we tried during our testing."

And on busier days where you don't have time to go through the brew process with coffee grounds, you can use an espresso pod for a quicker jolt of caffeine.

The 1.5-liter machine can brew up to 10 cups of coffee and takes up a bit more than a square foot of counter space. Plus, components of the machine come apart for easy cleaning.

Skip out on the coffee shop in the a.m. and the wait at the bar at night by brewing your own espresso shots at home with the Espressione Stainless Steel Machine Espresso and Coffee Maker. Grab it before the deal is gone — a sale like this won't last long.

