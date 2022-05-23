Erin Napier Travels for First Time Without Husband Ben to Do a Solo TV Interview: 'Help Me Lord'

Erin Napier was definitely missing husband Ben before her Good Morning America interview.

On Monday, the HGTV star, 36, shared a selfie on the set of ABC's morning show to promote her new children's book, The Lantern House.

"I've never traveled without @scotsman.co before! Or done a live TV interview without him!" she captioned the post, adding, "HELP ME LORD."

Ben, 36, wrote a sweet comment on his wife's post. "Wish I could be there!! These little girls are comforting me," he said, referencing the pair's two daughters, Helen, 4, and Mae, 12 months.

While Erin's pre-segment jitters may have been high, she had two special admirers cheering her on. Ben posted adorable Instagram photos of their kids sitting on the floor, watching their mom on TV.

"They are so proud of @erinapier! We waved and talked to her and rewound it several times," he adorably captioned his post. "I don't know who misses her more, me or these little blonde girls. #thelanternhouse"

In the two photos Ben posted to his feed, the Home Town hosts' daughters were clearly enthralled to see their mom on the screen. The pictures, which only featured the back of their heads, show them peering up at Erin on a TV above a wooden mantle.

In the GMA segment, Erin even discussed her two girls when host George Stephanopoulos asked her what inspired the book.

"I think once you have children you start thinking of children's literature in a whole new way when you re-read those books you loved now that you're an adult," she said on the morning show.

Erin told PEOPLE in September that The Lantern House, which is told from the perspective of a house that watches new owners change and grow, is really a gift for her and her illustrator Adam Trest's daughters.

"Adam and both live in old houses and we both have two little girls. We just thought it would be wonderful if we wrote a book for our girls and that's where it began," Erin told PEOPLE.

Erin and Ben Napier Credit: Ben Napier/Instagram

Her work on the HGTV hit, Home Town also informed her writing.

"Honestly, I sat down and I wrote that in 30 minutes, the rough [draft]," she said. "It just came very easily to me to tell this story, because it's a story that I've seen a million times in the work we do on Home Town. We've renovated nearly a hundred houses. And Ben's favorite thing to do is to research the history of these houses before we present them as an option to the family. So they know a little about the people that lived there before them."