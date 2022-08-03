Erin Napier Swoons Over Husband Ben as They Revisit the Spot They Met: 'Still My Biggest Crush'

Erin Napier is taking a lovestruck walk down memory lane!

The HGTV star, 36, shared photos on Instagram after visiting the place where her love story with husband Ben, 38, began. She tagged Jones College, where the couple first met, in the location on the post.

"Had lunch at our alma mater today, and took a picture in the spot where we met in the yearbook office," Erin wrote in the caption. "We were 19 and 21 and had no idea this is what our future would be like. Still my biggest crush."

The post featured a throwback photo of the Home Town couple when they first met, along with a present-day shot of them revisiting the exact same place almost 17 years later.

Erin's post comes just a few days after Ben called her his "ride or die" on Instagram last Thursday. In a slideshow of four photos, the college sweethearts are seen posing in front of an old truck that Ben purchased for their new season of Home Town Takeover in Colorado.

The HGTV show's second season takes place in a small town called Fort Morgan, located about an hour outside of Denver. This season, the Napiers will co-host alongside Fixer to Fabulous's Dave and Jenny Marrs and help transform the entire community into a buzzing destination for out-of-town visitors.

Premiering in early 2023, season 2 is "the same recipe with different ingredients," says Ben. Just as the couple reinvigorated their small town of Laurel, Mississippi on Home Town and Wetumpka, Alabama, on season 1 of Takeover, this new season will continue the same mission of bringing out Fort Morgan's natural charm.