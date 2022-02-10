Erin Napier Shares Update on Construction at Her Family's New Country House: 'Work in Progress'

The Home Town designer and her husband and co-star Ben revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that they'd purchased a second home and were renovating it in January

The Napiers' new country retreat is coming along!

The Home Town stars revealed the news that they were working on renovating an older home to be an out-of-town getaway for their family of four exclusively to PEOPLE in a January cover story. Now, Erin is sharing an update on the overhaul, and asking her Instagram followers to guess what she's up to.

In a Reel posted on Wednesday night, the HGTV designer panned around what will be a portion of her and her husband and co-star Ben's new primary suite, which currently is down to the studs with some plywood walls and exposed plumbing.

"Our country house work in progress..." she captioned the video. While she's clearly describing the space and its fixtures and finishes in the clip, she's turned the sound off and asked her followers to make their guesses as to what she's got planned design-wise.

"Tell me all about the design you think i will apply to my own bathroom. The flooring? The colors? The finishes? Whatever! Give me your best guesses!" she writes.

There's a tub in place, tucked into an windowed nook, and what looks to be an antique pocket door installed in a future water closet, but not much else.

The renovation of the house that will be a second home for Erin, Ben, and their daughters — Helen, 4, and Mae, 8 months — will be documented on the current season of Home Town, Erin previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

"We are doing a house for ourselves! That is something very different," she shared in January.

"It's sort of a hideaway for us, a place out near family land where we can go and let the girls run on the weekends," explains Ben, who notes they're also keeping their current place, "which has been Erin's dream house since long before she met me."

"I can never not live in that house. I love it forever," said Erin of the historic home that inspired her forthcoming children's book, The Lantern House. "But we were feeling it during quarantine. We have this tiny little yard in town for the girls to play in, but [Ben and I] grew up in the country, climbing trees and staying outside and not coming home until we were absolutely filthy at the end of the day. And we want that for the girls."

Erin has previously shared several "before" photos of the home on Instagram with her plans sketched over them, including a built-in twin bed dubbed the "cousin cubby" for sleepovers with extended family, and some new floor-to-ceiling "pantries" and wall sconces in the kitchen.