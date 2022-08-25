Erin Napier Shares Throwback Photos of Her College Dorm Room — Including Sweet Snaps with Ben

“I present for your consideration: my sophomore dorm room from the year of our Lord 2004,” Napier captioned her post on Instagram

By
Updated on August 25, 2022 11:20 AM
Erin Napier dorm room
Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty, Erin Napier/Instagram

Erin Napier is reminiscing about her college days!

The HGTV star, 36, posted a throwback photo on Instagram that showed what her dorm room looked like in 2004 when she attended the University of Mississippi.

"My IG feed keeps showing me the young folks' fancy dorm rooms, so I present for your consideration: my sophomore dorm room from the year of our Lord 2004," she wrote in the caption.

She added, "Do people still buy movie posters? I bought that paper lantern in Haight-Ashbury in San Francisco the summer before freshman year, bedding from Target, rug from Dirt Cheap."

One of the posters on display features the Counting Crows, who she tagged in the post. Another shows the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, which she had "taped to her wall," according to a corresponding Instagram Story.

She continued the caption, "I would lay in that twin bed and talk on the phone to Ben Napier till 4:00 am after he dropped me off for the night. Have fun, you college kids!"

The Home Town star treated her followers to a number of personal snapshots on her Story, including one where she sported a spiky haircut with dark side bangs. "My experience w brown bangs," she wrote above the picture.

Erin Napier dorm room
Erin Napier/Instagram

She posted a few snaps of her husband Ben, 38, that used to be plastered all over her Sophomore year dorm room, including her headboard.

"I had never seen a finer boy than this one," she captioned a photo of her husband posing in front a Christmas tree.

Erin Napier dorm room
Erin Napier/Instagram

Lastly, she posted a shot of the couple napping together on a couch, which she used to display on her dorm desk.

Erin Napier dorm room
Erin Napier/Instagram

The Home Town Takeover couple first met at Jones College, a community college in Mississippi, before transferring to the University of Mississippi. Erin was 19 and Ben was 21 when they first encountered each other in the yearbook office.

Erin Napier dorm room
Erin Napier/Instagram

In a previous throwback photo posted on Instagram, Erin couldn't stop gushing over her husband by commenting that he's "still my biggest crush."

"Had lunch at our alma mater today, and took a picture in the spot where we met in the yearbook office," she captioned the post. "We were 19 and 21 and had no idea this is what our future would be like."

They tied the knot in November 2008. Home Town premiered in January 2016.

Erin also included a present-day photo of her and Ben — with whom she shares daughters Mae, 14 months, and Helen, 5 — visiting the same yearbook office almost 17 years later.

