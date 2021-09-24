“We’ve spent 16 of your 38 birthdays together,” Erin Napier said in a birthday tribute to Ben Napier

Erin Napier Shares Message to Husband Ben on 38th Birthday: 'We Had the Luck of Growing Up Together'

Erin Napier paid tribute to her husband Ben Napier to mark his 38th birthday!

On Friday, the star of HGTV's Home Town shared several throwback photos of her and her husband from the early days of their relationship, including a picture of him holding cheerleading pom-poms on a University of Mississippi sports field, a childhood photo of him blowing out birthday candles, and a baby picture.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We've spent 16 of your 38 birthdays together, and I'm thankful for every one of them, that we had the luck of growing up together," Erin wrote alongside the series of photos.

erin napier Erin and Ben Napier | Credit: Erin Napier/Instagram

The mom of two also touched on Ben's relationship with their daughters Mae, 3 months, and Helen, 3, writing, "Your girls all love you more than pancakes and Elvis."

"Happy birthday, Big Ben. 🥳🥰 ," she closed the tribute.

Ben and Erin share close birthdays. On Aug. 30, the mom of two turned 36 and rang it in with her family.

Erin shared photos of their night together which included Helen helping Ben make decorations and a lasagna and garlic bread dinner.

"I'm so lucky to have this family for my birthday 3️⃣6️⃣🥳," she captioned the post. "Thank you for making me feel so special every day of my life, @scotsman.co #mamaslasagna."

In the comments section, Ben wrote, "I'm obsessed, but it's a healthy obsession. We love you!!"

Erin gave her husband a sweet shout-out in July while posting a shot of Ben holding their 3-year-old daughter on his shoulders: "I love parenting with you," she wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In another post in June, Erin gushed about her husband's support ever since welcoming Mae.

"If he's not scooping me up off the sofa as I'm recovering from surgery, he's mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming," she wrote at the time.