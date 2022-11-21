Erin Napier Saved the Day with a Secret Talent During a Crisis on the Set of Her HGTV Christmas Movie

Erin and Ben Napier were novice actors on the set of their HGTV Christmas movie, but a hidden talent of Erin's saved the day during a snafu on set.

In A Christmas Open House (now streaming on discovery+ and airing on HGTV Dec. 7), Ben and Erin play portray Sarah and Henry, a small town artist and woodworker, who play a key role in the romance of Melissa (Katie Stevens) a big city realtor who returns to her small town to sell her mother's house with some enthusiastic help from her childhood crush David (Victor Rasuk.)

When the director asked Victor to perform on stage in an impromptu "open mic night" scene in a bar, the actor was a bit nervous, but Erin knew just what to do.

Larsen and Talbert

The HGTV designer happens to know her way around a stage, having performed in a band in high school and even occasionally on Home Town. "Music was my first love," she told PEOPLE. "When I was 13, I started to play open mic night at a coffee shop downtown, and it became kind of a thing. There was a newspaper story about it, and by the time I graduated high school, there would be a crowd of 150 people in this little courtyard to come watch me play. And so it reminded me of that. I felt 16 again."

Erin grabbed her guitar and she and Ben agreed to lend their vocals to the Christmas carol alongside Rasuk. But the filmmakers hit another snag with the music choice for the scene.

Larsen and Talbert

Victor had heard the song before, "but he didn't know the words," recalls Erin. "So in the five minutes before we performed it, he was like, 'Okay, God rest ye merry gentlemen…' We were like, come on, you'll love it, don't worry about it. And he did it!"

Dipping their toes into drama is just one of the couple's exciting new ventures.

They've just opened their third store, The Scent Library, in Laurel, the small Southern town they've helped turn into a tourist destination thanks to Home Town. They've just wrapped filming the second season of their spinoff series Home Town Takeover (coming spring 2023) and are about to premiere new episodes of Home Town (Dec. 4), including a very personal project newly completed: a country house for the couple and their two daughters, Helen, 4, and Mae, 17 months.

But renovating historic houses and giving small towns around the country a boost is the Napiers' bread and butter. Erin admits, the thing she's anxious about at the moment is the critical reception of their acting debut.

"I'm still a little nervous," she says. I hope people like it!"

A Christmas Open House is streaming now on discovery+ and will air on HGTV Dec. 7.